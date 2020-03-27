Leaked screenshots reveal what Apple's new CarKey feature will look like: BGR

%MINIFYHTML3cddc21105893f4acf3482d17532721211% %MINIFYHTML3cddc21105893f4acf3482d17532721212%

A new iOS feature called CarKey will allow iPhone and Apple Watch owners to unlock and drive their cars by relying on their devices instead of a physical key.

Owners will be able to grant third parties unique keys that would allow them to unlock a car directly from their own device.

The CarKey evidence first appeared in a beta version of iOS 13.4, although Apple can wait to release the feature until it reveals iOS 14 later this year.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

When Apple released the first beta version of iOS 13.4 in early February, one of the most notable additions was a new CarKey API that allows Apple Watch and iPhone owners to start, lock, and unlock their vehicles directly from their devices.

Even cooler is that the API will allow device owners to share access with friends and family through keys in one go. Imagine, for example, the ability to remotely give a friend of yours the ability to unlock and drive your car with your own iPhone or Apple Watch.

%MINIFYHTML3cddc21105893f4acf3482d17532721213% %MINIFYHTML3cddc21105893f4acf3482d17532721214%

At this point, it's unclear if this feature will be available as part of a mature iOS 13 release or if it's something Apple is saving for iOS 14. Meanwhile, a screenshot of the CarKey interface appears to have leaked on Twitter. .

%MINIFYHTML3cddc21105893f4acf3482d17532721215% %MINIFYHTML3cddc21105893f4acf3482d17532721216%

There are a few notable things worth noting in the tweet below. For starters, consider the option of an Express Mode that would allow the feature to work without requiring users to authenticate using Face ID to enter an access code.

You will also notice that the CarKey interface offers three different types of access to a vehicle. This certainly makes sense because sometimes you may just want to give someone access to your car to get something back instead of giving them the ability to drive your car. These three different access categories include trunk access (unlock only trunk), access only (unlock car only), and of course access and drive.

Also, be aware of the button which makes it relatively easy for users to invite people to whatever level of car access they deem appropriate. Also, it is easy to delete users and some people can be added permanently. Everything happens within the Wallet app, and if you touch the key, you can see the specific car you have access to, which in this case is a BMW i8:

Again, it is unclear if CarKey is something we will have access to with iOS 13 or iOS 14. That said, there is a good chance that CarKey, simply by virtue of how compelling a feature is, is something Apple will want to brag about with iOS 14. Of course, the million dollar question is how that could happen. Remember, WWDC this year was canceled, and while Apple promises to host an online-only event, the impact of the coronavirus was so extensive that it prompted Google to cancel its I / O event entirely.

Image Source: Alex Tai / SOPA Images / Shutterstock