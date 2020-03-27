Laura Prepon talks about her bulimia and why she chose to end a pregnancy in a new book

Orange is the new black star Laura Prepon has written a new book on motherhood titled You and me as mothers, and the actress is sincere about how her mother taught her to be bulimic as a teenager and why she made the heartbreaking decision to end a pregnancy.

Prepon wanted to share her story about how she has struggled with body image and the challenges of being a new mother so her readers know they are not alone.

"To have a real conversation about motherhood, we must abandon our defenses and share the truth," said Prepon. Persons magazine. "We need to talk about what is really happening."

In the book, Prepon writes about how his mother taught him to be bulimic at the age of 15 when he was a model, which caused some serious problems and dysfunction for years. Prepon believes that her mother was trying to help her in her own way because, for her mother, being thin equaled success.

Prepon's bulimia lasted his entire seven-season career in That 70's show, but his castmates had no idea. She said her weight fluctuated so much in the series that she had to have two closets. Prepon admits that she used her period as an excuse to gain weight, saying she was "really bloated."

"When I watch an episode of the show, I can tell by the way I looked if I was doing it or not," Prepon revealed, adding that no one on set knew about her eating disorder because she was "very, very private."

Prepon says she would have jets where she would handle it and not do it for a while, but then something would trigger it and the cycle would start again. Some days, Prepon went through a constant cycle of binging, purging, and self-loathing. As someone who considers herself a strong and independent person, Prepon says the compulsion would "completely weaken her."

The actress finally began to accept her body and control her eating disorder when her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's seven years ago, but her mother continued her own bulimia. Prepon says seeing that was scary and he didn't want it to be her.

Another revelation from the book is that Prepon terminated her second pregnancy after giving birth to daughter Ella in 2017. Prepon, who is married to Ben Foster, says she became pregnant again in 2018, but she and Foster wanted to wait and tell everyone. after the 16-week ultrasound.

Unfortunately, at the appointment, her OB-GYN told her that the fetus had a condition called cystic hygroma, which is an abnormal development of the lymphatic vascular system during embryonic growth.

"Our neonatal specialist told us that the brain was not growing and that the bones were not growing," says Prepon. "We were told that the pregnancy would not end completely and that my body was at risk of continuing to endure."

Laura Prepon says that Ben Foster hugged her while crying because they knew they had to end the pregnancy. Two years later, in February 2020, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby.

You and me as mothers It will be available on April 7th where books are sold.



