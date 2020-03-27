Kylie Jenner and her best friends prepare nude photos, cheats and baby plans

There has never been a better time to keep up Kylie Jenner and her squad of girls.
The e! reality star met friends for a long time Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel Y Yris Palmer for a juicy "Who & # 39; s More Likely To,quot; game for a new YouTube video shared on Friday. In it, the girls playfully expose the guilty pleasures, personal secrets, and perspectives of others on hot topics.
For starters, Kylie agreed that "none,quot; of her entourage will get married in Las Vegas, and the four unanimously agreed that the 22-year-old is more likely to injure herself while intoxicated.
As for who is your nude photos most likely to leak? "I don't send nudes," Kylie joked, as everyone voted for Stassie. "Because we have taken nudes together!" Stassie told Victoria, before clarifying that they were never actually sent to anyone.
Then the convo resorted to motherhood, and the girls agreed that Kylie or Yris (who also has a daughter of her own) would get pregnant next. "It has to be one of you because we haven't finished drinking yet," Victoria joked.
When asked who was most likely to forgive an unfaithful partner, Stassie replied, "None of us."
"F-k that. Next question," Kylie replied.
The cosmetic mogul then revealed little-known information about his dance skills.
"However, people don't know this about me, but they move!" Kylie told her friends when asked who is most likely to win a twerking contest.
Before completing the 25-question quiz, the girls wondered which of them was better at keeping secrets. "We all kept (Kylie's) pregnancy a secret, so …" Yris commented, to which Kylie replied, "We will all keep a secret and not tell anyone. What do you know about me? Never I can understand getting rid of you. "
For more hot tea, check out Kylie's video above!
Fans can catch up on full episodes of keeping up with the Kardashians online here!
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
