Kylie Jenner and her best friends prepare nude photos, cheats and baby plans

There has never been a better time to keep up Kylie Jenner and her squad of girls.

The e! reality star met friends for a long time Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel Y Yris Palmer for a juicy "Who & # 39; s More Likely To,quot; game for a new YouTube video shared on Friday. In it, the girls playfully expose the guilty pleasures, personal secrets, and perspectives of others on hot topics.

For starters, Kylie agreed that "none,quot; of her entourage will get married in Las Vegas, and the four unanimously agreed that the 22-year-old is more likely to injure herself while intoxicated.

As for who is your nude photos most likely to leak? "I don't send nudes," Kylie joked, as everyone voted for Stassie. "Because we have taken nudes together!" Stassie told Victoria, before clarifying that they were never actually sent to anyone.