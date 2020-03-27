KUWK: Mason Disick rebels and airs live on TikTok after mom Kourtney Kardashian deletes her Instagram account.

%MINIFYHTMLa7c8b5d6eba56e3ba509e1c5722aecce11% %MINIFYHTMLa7c8b5d6eba56e3ba509e1c5722aecce12%

Kourtney Kardashian was quick to take action after her son with former Scott Disick made an Instagram account without asking for permission and even shared family secrets, such as the status of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship during a live session on the platform. But even though the KUWK star deleted Mason's account after he refused to at least make it private, the 10-year-old did it again!

It seems the preteen is starting to rebel and is no longer following his parents' rules for the sake of social media fame.

So after his attempt to become an IG influencer failed, he kicked off once again, this time on TikTok, where he did another Q,amp;A with fans of the show!

When someone wondered what happened to his older TikTok account, he admitted that "it was deleted because (he) was too young."

He then added that if that didn't happen, he definitely would have had "2.7 million followers,quot; at this point.

So someone wondered how his mother, Kourtney, and his aunt Khloe were doing, and he simply replied "good."

A fan also noted that they had seen him on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Mason proudly confirmed that "Yes, I'm on it."

The 10-year-old boy later said that due to the Coronavirus quarantine, members of the large Kardashian-Jenner family have separated, so he has not seen his young cousin, Stormi.

This occurs after her mother deleted her Instagram account, explaining that ‘she started an Instagram yesterday and did not ask us. Scott and I just felt like I was 10 years old. I feel like there is an age limit on Instagram. I think there are 13. I think that on Instagram, what really worries me are the comments. People can be so bad. "



