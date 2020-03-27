KUWK: Khloe Kardashian spends time with former Tristan Thompson while in quarantine and admits that he is "uncomfortable,quot; for this reason.

%MINIFYHTMLf89eab77c2befc249c137624c98480a111% %MINIFYHTMLf89eab77c2befc249c137624c98480a112%

Despite the fact that they are quarantined, it turns out that Khloe Kardashian and her cute daughter True still manage to see her dad, Tristan Thompson! This time, the family of three gathered to watch the new Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiere together!

Judging by Khloe's tweet about it, the basketball player stopped by his ex's house to watch the show and spend quality time with his daughter.

But one's mother also admitted that her little activity of choice might have made things a little awkward between them.

She wrote: "I love that Tristan is watching this premiere with me and now he is seeing what they say when he is not around hahaha!" #KUWTK ".

Lol visits to see his daughter 🙏🏽🙏🏽 ♥ ️ ♥ ️ bless us all #KUWTK https://t.co/A01FybIbFN – Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

But some fans had to note that it was "interesting,quot; how Tristan was with Khloe at home during the quarantine.

One of those users commented: ‘I know @khloekardashian is not feeling like this right now. Tristan is at home with her during quarantine, so I know she IS interesting. "

It seems that they were suggesting that the drama between them shown during the premiere could have been left behind and that they could have reunited since it seemed that the exes were quarantined together.

But Khloe was quick to clear things up, replying to the follower of the theory with: ‘Lol, visit to see your daughter. Bless us all. "

Someone else got excited about the ex's great parenting, writing: ‘Khloe, my parents have been divorced for most of my life. So seeing how you and Tristan can be parents together is amazing. I really admire that and I'm sure True will do as well as she grows up. your strength and love for the incredible of your daughter. "

In response, the KUWK star simply reminded the follower that it was also how she was raised as a baby.

Khloe later returned to her platform to share a dedicated message to all the parents who are doing a great job.

She admitted that while it is really "difficult,quot; to have a healthy parenting relationship, it is also "very rewarding."



