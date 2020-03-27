Kroger Transforms Ohio Store Online Only – Up News Info Detroit

Cincinnati, Ohio – As people are being cautious about COVID-19, Kroger announced a pilot program that transforms a Cincinnati-area Kroger into an online order picker only. In a Supermarketnews article, Kroger launched the store on Wednesday.

The concept is simple for many Kroger customers, they just open their Kroger app and select what they would like, and then select the Kroger in Mount Carmel, OH as their pickup location. They then collect their food at one hour between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

This change enables Kroger to test and streamline this online ordering store concept and address Coronovirus concerns:

More employees can focus on shelves and stock orders.

People in the payment processes can be withdrawn to supply and serve external customers.

By limiting public entry to the store, employees and food are less susceptible to contamination by the COVID-19 virus.

The report says the pharmacy will remain open so that customers can speak to staff and pharmacists. Kroger said they are trying this because of growing demand as customers look for alternative ways to shop amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Especially older people who are among the most exposed.

Due to demand at the moment, Kroger officials say they can find some items that are not available and a longer wait time.

This pilot is in this Ohio area location so far, and other Krogers across the country still offer in-store and online parking pickup.

