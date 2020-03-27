Kristin Cavallari is cheeky in a bikini while in quarantine

Get out the sun, scones!
As fans of Kristin Cavallari surely you know the Very cavallari Star is in a tropical area with her husband Jay Cutler, his three children, children Camden Jack, Jaxon Wyatt and daughter Saylor James"As well as best friends, Justin Anderson Y Austin "Scoot,quot; Rhodes.
And while magnate James Uncommon is taking COVID-19 very seriously, having checked his followers during this time, he's also making the most of his time in the sun. We're, of course, talking about the cheeky snap of the bikini she recently shared on Instagram.
Alongside her longtime hair colorist and BFF, the bikini Hills The veteran turned his back on the camera and gave his followers a look at his cheeks. Coloreans impressed!
The reality star-turned-businesswoman simply captioned the image with a peace sign emoji and a peach emoji.
This is not the first time that Cavallari brings the heat to his social networks. For all your best bikini moments, be sure to scroll through the photos below!
Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the best bikini moments from Cavallari:
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020227 / rs_634x1024-200327124205-634-kristin-cavallari-beach-bikini.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1082763″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, Instagram”/>
Sunny smiles
The hills Radiant veteran while posing in a bikini on the beach.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020227 / rs_600x600-200327121620-600-kristin-cavallari-justin-anderson-instagram-2.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1082756″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, Instagram”/>
Beach friends
"Modern family spring break," shared the magnate of James.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020227 / rs_600x600-200327121619-600-kristin-cavallari-instagram-one-piece.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1082753″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, Instagram”/>
Blue suit by the sea
"Social distancing," wrote Cavallari.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020227 / rs_634x1024-200327121619-634-kristin-cavallari-justin-anderson-instagram.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1082754″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, Instagram”/>
Cheeky girls
The reality star turned businesswoman shared a peace sign emoji and a peach emoji while posing with her best friend.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020031 / rs_600x600-200131130103-bikini3.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1068966″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, Bikini”/>
Miami Heat
"Versace," Kristin posted as she posed in a small black bikini inside the famous Versace Mansion in Miami.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 520px,quot; data-width = "520,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191022 / rs_634x791-191122084435-cavallari.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1050934″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, Bikini”/>
Grateful
We are more than grateful for this pre-Thanksgiving bikini photo that Kristin shared in November 2019. "Desert reset," the Very cavallari star published.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191026 / rs_634x1024-191126115648-634KristinCavallari-bon-voyage.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1051932″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, Instagram, Bikini”/>
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
BTS
Kristin shines in this behind-the-scenes snapshot of the Uncommon James Spring / Summer 2020 campaign filming in Puerto Vallarta.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191026 / rs_634x1024-191126115648-634KristinCavallari-bikini-jay-photo.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1051931″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, Instagram, Bikini”/>
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Kristin By Jay
Who knew that the husband of the founder of UJ had such a keen eye for photography? "Hubs behind the lens," captioned the June 2019 vacation photo.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019024 / rs_634x1024-190124093709-cav1.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 974617″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, Kelly Henderson”/>
Arena between friends
To celebrate 2019, Kristin traveled to Cabo with her team and wore more than one sexy bikinis throughout the trip.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019025 / rs_634x1024-190125125649-kristin14.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 975135″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, swimsuit, bikini”/>
Bum beach
A white bandeau top and stripped ruffle bottom are a match made in the Mexican vacation sky.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019025 / rs_634x1024-190125125650-kristin15.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 975137″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, swimsuit, bikini”/>
Floating for the holidays
Nothing says "Christmas,quot; like a striped bikini and a flamingo float.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019024 / rs_634x1024-190124093708-cav3.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 974615″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, Kelly Henderson”/>
Palm springs or bust
the Very cavallari The cast showed off their toned bodies while filming in Palm Springs in November.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019025 / rs_634x1024-190125125652-kristin16.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 975144″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, swimsuit, bikini”/>
Tropical weather
How do we get to this tropical destination? Asking a friend.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019025 / rs_600x600-190125125648-kristin8.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 975131″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, swimsuit, bikini”/>
Girls talk
Saylor He takes his mother in her great swimsuit style and her love of the ocean.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019025 / rs_600x600-190125125649-kristin6.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 975132″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, swimsuit, bikini”/>
Fun in the sun
Who doesn't like a good pool float?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018424 / rs_634x1024-180524112124-kristincav-.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 913014″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, swimsuit, bikini, Mexico”/>
Simply beachy
Cavallari mixed and matched her outfit while on vacation with the girls in 2018 at one of her favorite places … Tulum, Mexico!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018424 / rs_600x600-180524113203-kristincavallarilead-.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 913019″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, swimsuit, Mexico”/>
White sand beach
The cookbook author took her wine to the sand with her and got a cheeky tan line courtesy of this little T-strap bikini.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019025 / rs_600x600-190125125652-kristin4.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 975142″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, swimsuit, bikini”/>
Kicking it
"Out of the office," the reality star simply captioned this May 2018 beach photo.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019025 / rs_634x1024-190125125653-kristin18.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 975145″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, swimsuit, bikini”/>
Pool Babies
It's all about the back details with this outfit and we love it.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019025 / rs_600x600-190125125651-kristin3.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 975141″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, swimsuit, bikini”/>
Mini Me
Benefit from your husband playing for the Miami Dolphins? You can spend Christmas Eve in a bikini.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019025 / rs_600x600-190125125649-kristin2.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 975133″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, swimsuit, bikini”/>
Spa time
The 32-year-old star relaxed over coffee with this stylish bikini as part of her girls' trip to Desert Hot Springs in 2017.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019025 / rs_600x600-190125125648-kristin1.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 975130″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, swimsuit, bikini”/>
Sunny swing
We are in love with this brown textured bikini that Cavallari donned on one of her many beautiful getaways with her husband Jay Cutler.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019025 / rs_600x600-190125125649-kristin10.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 975134″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, swimsuit, bikini”/>
Salty waves
The waves were calling and Cavallari, of course, was listening … in Tulum, Mexico. PS: We are big fans of this red hot swimsuit.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201858 / rs_600x600-180608095726-KristinJay3600-.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 916299″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler”/>
Boating with bae
The lovebirds enjoyed a special trip to Mexico in honor of The hills The star's 30th birthday and Cavallari killed him with his beach outfit.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019025 / rs_600x600-190125125647-kristin9.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 975128″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, swimsuit, bikini”/>
To … Coconut time!
Cavallari observed the landscape in a prey bathing suit (designed by Audrina Patridge) while celebrating his 30th birthday in January 2017.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019025 / rs_600x600-190125125651-kristin7.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 975140″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, swimsuit, bikini”/>
Sips in Bali
"It's 5 in the afternoon somewhere …" Cavallari captioned this picturesque Bali scene.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019025 / rs_600x600-190125125650-kristin5.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 975136″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, swimsuit, bikini”/>
Babes in Bikinis
After giving birth to her third child in November 2015, the owner of Uncommon James took a beach vacation in April 2016, complete with a striped suit and her breast pump.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019025 / rs_634x1024-190125125650-kristin11.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 975138″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, swimsuit, bikini”/>
Hitting
In June 2015, the former Lagoon beach Star showed off her growing baby bump and showed that she always looks good in a bikini.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019025 / rs_634x1024-190125125648-kristin12.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 975129″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, swimsuit, bikini”/>
Beachin 'with the boys
Cavallari took some sun in a black and white bikini with her son to start spring in 2015.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2015023 / rs_634x1024-150123092859-634.Jay-Cutler-Kristin-Cavallari-JR-12315.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 542675″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler”/>
Splash News
Beach walks
The happy couple escaped the cold and changed their jackets for walks on the beach and bikinis.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019025 / rs_634x1024-190125125652-kristin13.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 975143″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, swimsuit, bikini”/>
A quick bath
The reality star caught a glimpse of her black bikini while on vacation in January 2015.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2014127 / rs_600x600-140227072548-600-Kristin-Cavallari-Jay-Cutler-JR-22714_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 411291″ alt=”Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Instagram”/>
Babymoon
While pregnant with her second child, Cavallari made time for a beach vacation with her growing family in 2014 and looked attractive in her two-piece outfit.
Working from home? Be sure to catch up Very cavallari season 3 HERE!
%MINIFYHTMLbd369f69203d930e22940799b3ed986a17%