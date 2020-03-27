Kristen Bell to present Nickelodeon Kids special amid coronavirus

Discussing the coronavirus with your children can be challenging. Kristen bellis here to help
On March 30, the Good place star is set to host #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall, an exclusive hour-long special to provide insight into children's lives amid the coronavirus.
Featuring medical experts and celebrity guests, the taped program will address youth questions and concerns and offer first-hand advice and stories from people across the country on social distancing and everyday life amid the current pandemic.
And, in the name of social distancing, all guests will connect via video from across the country, includingAlicia Keys, Russell Wilson Y Ciara as well as Nickelodeon's students Kel Mitchell Y Kenan thompson.
For parents and caregivers wondering where they can catch the special with their kids on Monday, Nickelodeon City Hall will air simultaneously on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons. It will also be available on Nick On Demand, Nickelodeon YouTube, the Nick app, and the Nick Pluto TV channel beginning Tuesday, March 31, and will also appear on Nickelodeon's international networks, all easily visible from the comfort of home.
Ricky Middlesworth
As for Bell, he has certainly been doing his part to help during this pandemic. Last week, the actress gave $ 150,007.96 to No Kid Hungry, who has focused her efforts on feeding children and families in need while schools are closed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The amount included a sweet contribution of $ 7.96 from her and her husband. Dax Shepardthe two daughters Lincoln, 6 and Delta5.
#KidsTogether: Nickelodeon City Council airs Monday, March 30 at 7 p.m.
