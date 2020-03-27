Kristen Bell to present Nickelodeon Kids special amid coronavirus

Discussing the coronavirus with your children can be challenging. Kristen bellis here to help

On March 30, the Good place star is set to host #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall, an exclusive hour-long special to provide insight into children's lives amid the coronavirus.

Featuring medical experts and celebrity guests, the taped program will address youth questions and concerns and offer first-hand advice and stories from people across the country on social distancing and everyday life amid the current pandemic.

And, in the name of social distancing, all guests will connect via video from across the country, includingAlicia Keys, Russell Wilson Y Ciara as well as Nickelodeon's students Kel Mitchell Y Kenan thompson.