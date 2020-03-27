Kristen Bell says waiver of tenant rent is obvious

Kristen bell reveals why she and her husband Dax Shepard decided to forgo tenant rent in light of the coronavirus epidemic.

The answer is quite simple actually. Kristen tells the hosts of the Bobby Bones Show that she and her actor husband choose to put "people on top of the profits always."

%MINIFYHTML1fe6f5a3a52f3043a99b1d121fd0df5713% %MINIFYHTML1fe6f5a3a52f3043a99b1d121fd0df5714%

"It is obvious," he explains nonchalantly.

%MINIFYHTML1fe6f5a3a52f3043a99b1d121fd0df5715% %MINIFYHTML1fe6f5a3a52f3043a99b1d121fd0df5716%

A previously confirmed representative to E! News that the couple gave up collecting rent in April for their California tenants They are one of the few rare landlords who are doing it, something that is being widely applauded. Much of the country is currently facing financial uncertainty due to the coronavirus epidemic that has forced many indoors and caused some to lose their source of income.

However, Kristen and Dax's friendliness extends beyond their rental properties. When the coronavirus began to spread, the couple donated $ 150,007.96 to the No Kid Hungry organization, $ 7.96 of which was contributed by their two daughters, Lincoln 6 and Delta, 5)