Kristen Bell says waiver of tenant rent is obvious

Kristen bell reveals why she and her husband Dax Shepard decided to forgo tenant rent in light of the coronavirus epidemic.
The answer is quite simple actually. Kristen tells the hosts of the Bobby Bones Show that she and her actor husband choose to put "people on top of the profits always."
"It is obvious," he explains nonchalantly.
A previously confirmed representative to E! News that the couple gave up collecting rent in April for their California tenants They are one of the few rare landlords who are doing it, something that is being widely applauded. Much of the country is currently facing financial uncertainty due to the coronavirus epidemic that has forced many indoors and caused some to lose their source of income.
However, Kristen and Dax's friendliness extends beyond their rental properties. When the coronavirus began to spread, the couple donated $ 150,007.96 to the No Kid Hungry organization, $ 7.96 of which was contributed by their two daughters, Lincoln 6 and Delta, 5)
Also, this week alone they were able to donate 100,000 diapers through their company Hello Bello. "We are just trying to send as many free diapers as possible," he shares.
She says she feels responsible for helping others because "she somehow got this platform,quot; and she knows she can "give people some smiles and let them know that we are all in this together."
In addition to all his other good works, the Frozen Star recently announced that she will host #KidsTogether: Nickelodeon City Hall, an exclusive one-hour special to provide a glimpse of life to children in the midst of the coronavirus. It will air Monday at 7 p.m. Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML1fe6f5a3a52f3043a99b1d121fd0df5717%