Kourtney Kardashian shades her sisters on social media – Likes comments about her "passive aggressive,quot; sisters

While it's clear that the Kar-Jenner clan will always support each other, that doesn't mean that they don't get into fights sometimes. Us Magazine recently reported in a tweet about Kim and Khloe Kardashian that Kourtney liked her.

One person wrote on Twitter that Kim and Khloe were "passive-aggressive thugs,quot; and urged Kourtney to "stay strong." Another person added that Kourtney needed to get his own show, instead of starring in a reality series where everyone has a starring role.

The social media commenter added that she was "the most interesting to watch." Another said they "hated,quot; seeing the way Kourtney's sisters treated her. As previously reported, Kourtney and Kim had a physical altercation during Thursday's premiere. It escalated when Kim criticized Kourtney for his work ethic.

Kourtney told Kim to "change the narrative,quot; in her mind, adding that she works her "shit." Kourtney dug her nails into Kim's skin, and Kim replied, "I swear to God I will hit you in the face." Kim told her to never dig her nails into her skin like that and accused her of being childish.

Khloe jumped up to try to prevent the fight from continuing, but the reality star hit Kourtney. Afterward, even Rob Kardashian offered his opinion on the matter. Rob joked that they forgot they were filming KUTWK rather than Bad girl club.

As fans of the series know, Kourtney has consistently said over the years that he was slowly losing enthusiasm for the show. During season 18, she temporarily stepped back due to being fed up with it. When she chatted with the hosts of The real In September 2019, Kourtney said, "Every day is different."

The reality star explained that due to the shortness of life, it is important that she be happy, and the show does not always provide that. Kourtney and Kim have fought repeatedly in the past, including one season where Kim told him she was the least interesting person to watch.

Furthermore, the couple are always fighting over Kourtney's alleged unwillingness to work as hard as his sisters.



