Know your labor rights – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Attorney General has established a Know Your Labor Rights section on the department's website to provide information and answers to questions about the legal rights of employees and employers under the executive order of Governor Gretchen Whitmer Stay Home, Stay Safe, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday.

The website also provides information on what types of employees are considered "critical infrastructure workers,quot; under the order and are therefore allowed to work outside the home, as well as frequently asked questions about employee rights and responsibilities of the employer, and suggested practices for law enforcement and prosecutors.

The Stay Home, Stay Safe order was issued to curb the spread of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and to protect the public health and well-being of Michigan residents. Intentional violations of the order can result in a $ 500 fine and / or 90 days in prison for each violation.

"The executive order and other state laws provide certain protections for employees during this rapidly changing landscape, and it is important that each resident understand their rights," said Nessel. "Certainly, as this pandemic continues, new challenges will arise and questions will arise, but we are confident that there is nothing we cannot overcome when we all work together."

According to the Governor's Stay Home, Governor's Stay Safe executive order, in-person work that is not necessary to maintain or protect life is prohibited. Unless an employee has been designated by their employer as a critical infrastructure worker, that employee cannot be forced to work outside the home. An intentional violation of this executive order is a misdemeanor and must be reported to the police in the jurisdiction where the crime occurred.

In addition, Michigan law prohibits employers from discriminating against employees for exercising any rights granted to them under the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Act (MIOSHA). In general, Michigan law requires employers to provide each employee "with a workplace that is free from recognized hazards that are causing, or may cause, death or serious physical harm to the employee."

If an employee believes that their employer is not taking adequate precautions to protect employees from exposure to various threats, you can learn how to file a complaint online with MIOSHA.

You can find a summary of the activities that people can and cannot do under the executive order Stay Home, Stay Safe online here, the text of the order can be found here, and the answers to frequently asked questions about the order can be found find here.

Click here to view the Know Your Labor Rights section of the Attorney General on the website.

The Attorney General's office will continue to receive and evaluate consumer complaints about price increases and scams, although other violations of executive orders must be reported to police in the jurisdiction where the alleged crime occurred. Claims for price scams and scams can be reported online to the Attorney General's Consumer Protection team or by calling 877-765-8388.

Anyone seeking interpretation of an executive order should first review those orders and the frequently asked questions on the state's dedicated COVID-19 website. Pages that are part of those pages and additional information can also be found through the Attorney General's website.

If an answer is not found, requests for interpretation of an executive order can be emailed to the Michigan Department of the Attorney General.

