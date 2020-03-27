Kirk Herbstreit will be shocked if NFL and college football happen in 2020

%MINIFYHTML51986b002dccfc84b9e747ee47ae720911% %MINIFYHTML51986b002dccfc84b9e747ee47ae720912%

The spread of COVID-19 in the United States has put the sports world on hold. The NBA, NHL, MLB, and MLS seasons are on hold, and the NCAA men's basketball tournament was canceled.

Will football be next?

ESPN analyst "College GameDay,quot; Kirk Herbstreit's comments on ESPN radio Thursday night paint a picture that no one wants to see.

"I would be surprised if we have NFL football this fall," said Herbstreit, via TMZ Sports. "If we have college football, I would be very surprised if that happens."

Herbstreit's comments may be jarring, but they should be taken seriously. As of Friday morning, there were more than 85,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

Spring football was largely eliminated through FBS, and most days in the media take place in early July. The NFL Draft is still scheduled for April 23-25, but the public events associated with the draft have been canceled.

Before the NCAA basketball tournament was canceled, the conference tournaments attempted to have games that were not open to the public. That is one of the possible obstacles that must be tackled with soccer.

"You have 12 to 18 months of a vaccine," said Herbstreit. "I don't know how you let these guys go into the locker room and fill the stadiums and how you can play ball. I just don't know how you can do it with the optics."

The NFL regular season will begin on September 10. The college football season is slated to begin on August 29, with a season opener between Notre Dame and Navy in Dublin, Ireland. That is another layer to be discussed given the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe. These dates are not as far away as they seem.

"As much as I hate to say it, I think we're scratching the surface of where this thing is going to go," Herbstreit said.