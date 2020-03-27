Khloe Kardashian wants fans to shift focus from her relationship with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian fans will never let her overlook the fact that she is trying to be friendly to her son, True, to her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. People magazine recently picked up the Thursday night episode of keeping up with the Kardashians where fans got to see what life was like with Khloe after their breakup.

Khloe, 35, claimed that she and her 29-year-old ex-basketball boyfriend were fine and had teamed up to raise their son as a family, even though they are no longer together. After their separation, Thompson also slept with Kim Kardashian West.

Kim invited him to dinner with them in New York City shortly after. When the episode aired, Khloe turned to her Twitter to praise all the people who are caring for her children as a former partner.

When someone on social media called them hypocrites, Khloe made the person clear. Khloe said on her own that she loves all the women in her family, but she disagrees with the point of being hypocritical. Furthermore, Khloe said the idea that it was "without consent,quot; was "listen-tell,quot;.

Where I have repeatedly stated how I have forgiven both parties and want both parties to be at peace. And this is for everyone's mental well-being – Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

According to Khloe, if any of the people following her were her true fans, they would know that since then they buried the ax long ago and did so for the emotional well-being of everyone involved. As most know, it was first revealed that Thompson and Woods had parted ways in February 2019.

However, things got worse when Jordyn Woods stopped on the Red Table Talk set presented by Jada Pinkett Smith. The Kar-Jenner clan was not happy with the fact that Woods portrayed herself as apologetic and repentant, but did not even speak to them about the incident beforehand.

After the cheating scandal took hold, Woods was effectively excommunicated from the family. Kylie and Jordyn don't hang out anymore.

Followers of their relationship know that it was actually the second time he cheated on her, and the first happened a year earlier just as she was about to give birth.



