Khloe Kardashian hints she's in quarantine with her baby Daddy Tristan Thompson

The Kardashian sisters had many things last night, when the premiere of their 18th season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians,quot; premiered. And chileeeee was spicy! They've been watching little clips here and there of a physical altercation between Kourtney and Kimmy Cakes, but the real tea is Miss Khloe Kardashian!

And while Kourt and Kimmy Cakes were throwing their hands, Tristan was returning to the family and, apparently, was not gone. During the episode, Tristan sat down with Kim and some of her friends, including Winnie Harlow, and shared a few laughs.

And apparently, Khloe is at home live tweeting the episode, with her quarantine Tristan right next to her!

I love that Tristan is watching this premiere with me and now he's watching what they say when he's not around hahaha! #KUWTK – Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

Rumors about the two quarantined together have been circulating for some time, and now that Khloe has confirmed it, people can draw even more conclusions! Some people have already started asking Khloe questions about reconciling with Jordyn since she did so with her baby daddy.

Is Jordyn back in the family too? I mean, if you can forgive him and welcome him with open arms, then I'm sure she'll be welcome, too. How adorably toxic all this is. You're raising True to think it's okay to let a man trick her into taking him because mommy allowed it. – 🔥 (@HeavenUnaware) March 27, 2020

What do you think, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!