Kenya Moore told fans she got a fake ID at 15 years old – Check out the never-before-seen photo

Kenya Moore just told her fans that she received a fake ID when she was 15 years old. He also posted a photo with the "document," and the fans went wild with excitement.

& # 39; #TBT the time I got 1) a false ID at 15 2) I made my middle name with the name I wanted to be born with, and it's almost the same as #Solange Knowles 🤪🤣😂 #awholemess even in that so (the address and ss are made up, i reacted only in case it is real to someone) & # 39; Kenya captioned their post.

Someone else said, "Maintain that same energy when Brooklyn does this Queen trick," and a follower posted this message: "You know Michigan." That's what roles used to be like. "

Another person wrote, "Everyone wishes they had all that natural hair," and another person said, "You've been having hair hahaha." We have good genes. Hahaha Long hair doesn't matter to me hahaha. "

Another commenter posted this: "Look at the braids, although haha, you guys have been killing them!"

Someone else said: ‘hahaha, a bad guy who wanted to grow up. We have to wait ", and another follower published this:" I was already there, those were the good days !! You are very beautiful! & # 39;

A commenter wrote: ‘I had one of those. They were so easy back then, "and another follower said," Girl, where did you think you were going with a fake ID at age 15? I think everyone had a fake ID when I was a teenager except me. "

Kenya is home with her baby, and her fans shaded her not long after announcing Marc Daly's place.

Some fans shadowed her for this move, but many people told the RHOA star that she has a big heart for promoting Brookie's father's business after the way he treated her, especially in public and humiliated her, according to some persons.



