Keep up to date with all the live streams of Celeb: What to see on March 27

TGIF!
If there's a celebrity live stream to watch today, it's Miley Cyrus& # 39 ;. Is gathering Simple life co-stars Paris Hilton Y Nicole Richie. Do we need to say more?
Check out our full list of star-studded events taking place on Friday, March 27:
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan At 9 am. EST / PST: Nicole Richie is ready to join Kelly RipaY Ryan Seacrest while they continue broadcasting from home.
The view at 11 a.m. EST / 10 a.m. CT: Do you want the latest "Hot Topics,quot;? The ladies of The View are breaking down today's events today alongside the former co-host Lisa Ling.
AND! Daily pop Live Instagram at 12 p.m. EST / 9 a.m. PST and 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST: Start your day with the co-host Justin Sylvester while going with the singer Ally Brooke and then later in the afternoon with Raven-Symoné.
Miley Cyrus' Instagram "Bright Minded,quot; live at 1:30 p.m. EST / 11:30 a.m. PST: Get your daily dose of M.C. as he is joined by famous guests Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Michelle Visage from RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race and photographer Vijat Mohindra.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Venus Williams& # 39; Instagram live at 12 p.m. EST / 9 a.m. PST – The tennis champion is organizing daily educational fitness videos that will make your heart rate race.
Hannah brown Y Tyler Cameron & # 39;s Instagram Live at 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST: The Bachelor Stars and their self-styled "Quarantine Team,quot; are demonstrating workouts with celebrity trainer Phil Fit.
Jessie JLive Instagram at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST: In honor of the pop star's 32nd birthday, you are hosting a live fundraiser for the coronavirus relief efforts.
JojoLive Instagram at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST: The singer-songwriter shows off her musical talents every day of the week.
The conversationLive Instagram at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST: Nicknamed the "Chat Room," Raven-Symone is slated to go online for a one-on-one girl chat.
Mandy mooreLive Instagram at 4 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. PST: the We are star and husband Taylor Goldsmith They will go live to answer fan questions and sing.
Melissa AlcantraLive Instagram at 4 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. PST: Kim KardashianThe personal trainer will motivate you to stay active with a workout at home.
Melissa EtheridgeFacebook Live at 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST: The singer-songwriter offers daily concerts to her fans on Facebook.
Death Cab for CutieFacebook Live at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST: The alternative rock group also offers daily concerts to fans. Tune in through your official Facebook account.
Chris HarrisonLive Instagram at 9:30 p.m. EST / 6:30 p.m. PST: every night of the week, The Bachelor host and girlfriend Lauren Zima Catch up with your favorite Bachelor Nation couples for a segment they're calling "Group Dates." Suitable!
Noah CentineoLive Instagram at 12 a.m. EST / 9 p.m. PST: The actor shares all relevant COVID-19 related updates to the Los Angeles community every night.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
