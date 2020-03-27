Keep up to date with all the live streams of Celeb: What to see on March 27

TGIF!

If there's a celebrity live stream to watch today, it's Miley Cyrus& # 39 ;. Is gathering Simple life co-stars Paris Hilton Y Nicole Richie. Do we need to say more?

Check out our full list of star-studded events taking place on Friday, March 27:

LIVE with Kelly and Ryan At 9 am. EST / PST: Nicole Richie is ready to join Kelly RipaY Ryan Seacrest while they continue broadcasting from home.

The view at 11 a.m. EST / 10 a.m. CT: Do you want the latest "Hot Topics,quot;? The ladies of The View are breaking down today's events today alongside the former co-host Lisa Ling.

AND! Daily pop Live Instagram at 12 p.m. EST / 9 a.m. PST and 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST: Start your day with the co-host Justin Sylvester while going with the singer Ally Brooke and then later in the afternoon with Raven-Symoné.