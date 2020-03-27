Kate Winslet and Contagion Cast Mates Star in COVID-19 Public Service Announcements

Kate Winslet, Matt Damon and other stars from the 2011 movie Contagion They have practically come together to share vital information about the new coronavirus pandemic.
Celebrities appear separately in public service announcements for the new #ControltheContagion campaign, a joint collaboration of Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.
Winslet's husband, Edward Abel Smith, filmed his PSA. She talks about taking personal responsibility in the midst of the pandemic.
"In the movie ContagionI played an epidemiologist trying to stop the spread of a hypothetical virus. To prepare for the role, I spent time with some of the best public health professionals in the world, "says Winslet.
"And what was one of the most important things they taught me?" She continues. "Wash your hands as if your life depended on it because right now, in particular, it could be like this. Or the life of someone you love, or even the life of someone you may not know but still deserves your consideration. Like the people In the front line of this fight right now, the doctors and healthcare providers, the people who still work in supermarkets or deliver food to their homes, which is where it should be now. "
The public service announcements were written under the guidance of the same experts who worked on the film: University Dr. Larry Brilliant, Mark Smolinski, Laurie Garrett and Dr. W. Ian Lipkin, the latest of which revealed Tuesday that it has contracted the virus, or COVID-19, which has infected more than 590,000 people worldwide.
In his PSA, Damon talks about the importance of social distancing.
"It means staying six feet away from someone else," he says. "It means not meeting in groups and it means staying home or taking shelter in place, if that's what government officials tell you to do. People can have COVID-19 and have very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. So that even if you think you are healthy, or that you think you are healthy, don't take chances. It's not worth it. "
Contagion cast member Laurence Fishburne It also talks about the same preventative tactics, and also offers some words of hope.
"I know it is terrifying to wake up every day and see the news that more people have died," he says. "But the overwhelming majority of us will live. Every day the number of people being healed will increase and our scientists can learn from how their immune system defeated the virus and discover treatments until we have a vaccine."
"So until we have a cure, you can be that, for the people where you live and for the people you love," he says. "We can overcome this together simply by staying separate."
Cast member Jennifer Ehle she says in her public service announcement: "I am not a scientist, I am an actress. I am also a daughter, a wife, and a mother. I realize that this virus is a threat to all of us and so I hope they can learn to not be a mutual threat. "
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLa05fc76cb312a23ea3e4c3c17283514717%