Kate Winslet and Contagion Cast Mates Star in COVID-19 Public Service Announcements

Kate Winslet, Matt Damon and other stars from the 2011 movie Contagion They have practically come together to share vital information about the new coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrities appear separately in public service announcements for the new #ControltheContagion campaign, a joint collaboration of Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health.

Winslet's husband, Edward Abel Smith, filmed his PSA. She talks about taking personal responsibility in the midst of the pandemic.

"In the movie ContagionI played an epidemiologist trying to stop the spread of a hypothetical virus. To prepare for the role, I spent time with some of the best public health professionals in the world, "says Winslet.

"And what was one of the most important things they taught me?" She continues. "Wash your hands as if your life depended on it because right now, in particular, it could be like this. Or the life of someone you love, or even the life of someone you may not know but still deserves your consideration. Like the people In the front line of this fight right now, the doctors and healthcare providers, the people who still work in supermarkets or deliver food to their homes, which is where it should be now. "