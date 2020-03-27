Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker share some financial advice with their fans

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have a few words to say to their IG fans and fans about finances these days. The entire world is experiencing a financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, which will likely become even harsher over time.

Kandi and Todd spend their days at home, and the RHOA star has already advised her followers to do the same.

Check out the video Kandi shared on her social media account.

‘Have you deferred any of your payments? I'm not an accountant, but I just wanted to share with you what @ Todd167 is doing. It couldn't fit the entire video here, so you may need to do a part 2, "Kandi captioned in her post.

Someone said: ‘Be sure to be careful when doing this with a mortgage. It is true that you will not be charged fines or fines; however, if you are not making payments, you are also not paying the escrow, so when your annual escrow analysis is complete, you will be in deficit and your payment will increase. I've been an executive in the mortgage industry for 20 years and this is one of the things that has been mentioned in our projections. "

A commenter posted this: ‘How do you have a car grade? mortgage? I don't understand them, guys, who make millions and millions of dollars a year and don't own shit … average people like me don't have debts because I don't buy what I can't pay. If you want to help people preach that they are not trying to impress people with things you need to know how to pay for them … you want to impress me, show me the deed to your house and the titles of your cars and I will show you mine. & # 39;

Another follower said: ‘Well deferred means delayed and pay later. I also think Grace is getting what you don't deserve. For example, you are behind on your bills, and you face recovery, disconnection, eviction … etc. and you don't have the funds to pay your bills and you contact the lender and they give you an extension or deferment which is Grace but I think when you have the money or the funds and you are not in financial trouble you should pay your bills right away. This is the overflow of God's Grace, having more than enough to take care of everything. This is just my opinion only 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️. ’

Ad

Speaking about finances, Kandi told her followers that she has a new business these days.



Post views:

3