Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool pay tribute to the world's health workers | Football news

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson tells health workers: "You are heroes. Thank you."





Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have thanked the world's healthcare workers.

Liverpool released a video featuring Jurgen Klopp and team members thanking healthcare workers around the world.

On Thursday night, people from all over Britain came to your doors, windows, and balconies at #ClapForOurCarers and showed their appreciation for NHS workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool posted a video of its own with players and staff from the men's and women's teams, who had recorded messages of appreciation in their native language for health workers everywhere.

Liverpool boss Klopp started by saying, "I, the staff and all the LFC players would like to take this opportunity to deliver a message of thanks to all the amazing people working in the health services and to all the workers at health,quot;. out there.

"He is amazing what he is doing and on behalf of all of us at LFC, I would like to thank him, or how we would say in Germany: vielen dank."

Forward Roberto Firmino said: "For the work they do, we are very grateful."

Mohamed Salah added: "Thank you very much for helping us. We really appreciate your efforts.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said: "You are heroes. Thank you."

0:14 Liverpool Women's Director Vicky Jepson says she's happy with the way players train at home during the conevirus pandemic Liverpool Women's Director Vicky Jepson says she's happy with the way players train at home during the conevirus pandemic

Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold added: "Thank you for being the heroes of the world when we needed it most."

Liverpool Women's Team Principal Vicky Jepson said: "To all the doctors, nurses, cleaners and doormen, everyone here at LFCW is extremely grateful for the hard work they put in."

Divock Origi added: "Thank you so much to all the caregivers. You are the real MVP."