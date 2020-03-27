Jump on Los Angeles County coronavirus cases linked to more tests and cumulative results – Up News Info Los Angeles

– County health officials on Thursday attributed a sharp increase in the number of deaths from coronavirus to a significant increase in tests and delays in test results.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, reported nine new deaths in the past 24 hours and 421 new cases, many of which she said were the result of additional testing and "catching up." with the results of delayed tests. .

But Ferrer continued to emphasize compliance with social distancing, isolation, and quarantine requirements, saying the virus is making an aggressive march across the county,

West Hollywood resident Jason Gray recently tested positive and shared some of his symptoms with CBSLA's Leslie Marin.

"It was weird. I couldn't smell or taste anything for a week," he said. "I had a fever and a little cough and a little gasp when I breathed."

The 31-year-old man said he quickly discovered that some of his friends contracted the virus at the same time as him, proving how contagious doctors believe the virus is.

Ferrer also emphasized how widely the virus can be spread without appropriate social distancing tactics on Thursday.

"If there are thousands of people who are positive and each of these people infects 2 other people … if we don't reduce that spread, in a few weeks there could be a million people infected in Los Angeles County," said Ferrer. .

The county's total of 21 deaths does not include a 17-year-old Lancaster boy who was reported earlier this week to have died of the coronavirus. County health officials said the boy's death is being reviewed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA

Another previously reported death has also been removed from the county total, because authorities determined that the person actually lives in a different county.

Residents throughout Los Angeles County, and across the state, are under strict orders to stay home by asking people to remain at their residence as long as possible, while avoiding any large gatherings.

Meanwhile, the county is preparing for an increase in patients. The Los Angeles Convention Center is preparing to become a quarantine center. The entire property will be used to isolate suspected patients, house the homeless, and offer evidence.

A date has not been announced for when the convention center will begin receiving patients, but authorities said the team could start arriving as soon as Saturday.