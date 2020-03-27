Joycelyn Savage's parents want R. Kelly to stay after release of performer is requested

While R. Kelly may be at risk of contracting the coronavirus in prison, Joycelyn Savage's family believes that she should stay where she is. Gerald Griggs, the family's attorney, argued that if Kelly was released from prison, he would put women at risk, including Savage.

In addition, her family argued that if they let him out, it would also put her at risk of contracting the coronavirus. The Savage family has stated that it is best if Kelly stays behind bars, and Savage continues to practice social distancing.

Fans of the R,amp;B performer know that he is currently staying at Chicago MCC before his trial in Illinois. The former music legend has a large number of charges, some at the state level and others at the federal level. TMZ reported that Kelly wanted to be released from prison in order to escape the risk of infection.

Also, the "Ignition (Remix)" artist has stated that he will use an electronic monitoring unit if they let him out. Interestingly, Kelly allegedly said that she will live in a Chicago apartment with Joycelyn if she leaves the big house, which is not what her family wants for her.

TMZ has stated that the singer, unlike Harvey Weinstein, has not been screened for the disease. The artist has also not spoken to her family in months. Another woman involved in the case, Lisa Van Allen, reacted more strongly to the proposal.

She told TMZ that no matter what Kelly had to say, he has to stay behind bars like any other inmate, regardless of whether he has an "infected finger,quot; or COVID-19. She joked that she didn't have a card to get out of jail for free, like she was playing monopoly.

Lisa went on to say that there is no better place to practice social distancing and quarantine than in prison. Followers of the R. Kelly case know that Savage and his family played a critical role in the fall of the ancient legend.

Ad

BuzzFeed was the first outlet to report the claims made by Savage's parents, which later went viral and was facilitated by the Lifetime documentary series, Surviving R. Kelly.



Post views:

0 0