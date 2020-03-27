Jordyn Woods shares photos from a photo shoot in London and some people shadow her for this reason

Jordyn Woods also distances himself socially and, while at home, posts several photos from a photo shoot he had in London. Take a look at the beautiful photos below.

Jordyn is wearing a little black dress that shows all her beautiful curves.

‘Back in London last year for my @cosmopolitanuk photoshoot with @easilockshair! What are your goals for 2020 once we can get back to it? Jordyn captioned her post.

Someone said, "I don't know, I just can't wait for everything to go back to normal," and a follower posted this: "You are so pretty and charismatic, don't let anyone make you doubt that ✨"

Another commenter said, "Beautiful girl! I challenge you to republish a Bible verse today!" And one fan posted: "@jordynwoods Stay safe no matter where you are, honey."

Someone else told Jordyn that they are happy that she managed to return home safely from her trip to Dubai: "@jordynwoods loves the photos in Dubai … you were able to return home before this whole quarantine occurred."

A follower criticized her for posting photos of herself: ‘Get over yourself. I'm blocking you! We are in a crisis and all you do is post photos of yourself. "

Someone else mentioned Jordyn's friendship with Kylie Jenner and wrote: ‘Dear Kylie and Jordyn. You are soul mates and technically you are still married if I am correct (Peru). I think your friendship will be stronger than ever. This is just a minor setback for a major comeback ✨ life is too short. I miss them both together. "

Another follower said, "Hello, beautiful, I ONLY LOVE to say that you are as beautiful and sexy as hell."

One follower said, "Girl, you're bad like my snacking habits during quarantine."

Jordyn returned from a recent trip she had in Dubai and had a lot of fun, but now she is living the same tragic reality as the rest of us.

Ad

He also made sure to address the important issue of mental health these days.



Post views:

0 0