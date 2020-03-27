John Stamos family song will make you cry, have mercy

John Stamos really lives in a Full house.

The 56-year-old actor visited Instagram on Thursday and shared a video of himself singing "It's a Small World,quot; along with his wife. Caitlin McHugh and her 1 year old son Club.

The family of three huddled in bed for the presentation. The proud parents also wore Mickey Mouse ears and pajamas while playing their guitars.

It really seemed like a perfect time. Then Billy started crying and walking on his mother. At one point, he also seemed to pinch her side.

"The familiar chant of & # 39; s to Small World & # 39; turned into a & # 39; small disaster & # 39;". Stamos wrote alongside the video.

The choice of song should not surprise fans of Uncle Jesse's star. Stamos and McHugh are big Disney fans. They have visited Disneyland several times, and Stamos has many memories of the parks. The event got engaged there and stopped at the "Happiest Place on Earth,quot; for their honeymoon.