John Paul Jones questions Connor Saeli about Madison Prewett rumors

Seriously, what's really going on between Bachelor Nation & # 39; s Madison Prewett Y Connor Saeli?

Prewett competed in The Bachelor season 24 and briefly dated his star, Peter Weber, after the end earlier this year. Saeli competed in Season 15 of High school, who starred Hannah brownand the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise. Prewett and Saeli have been sparking romance rumors recently and he kept shy about them on Instagram Live with their co-star. Mike Johnson on Sunday. Saeli was questioned about the rumors again on an Instagram Live with co-star John Paul Jones, who expressed his approval.

%MINIFYHTML347bd2d06e5cb72e2ada6660faf8c95613% %MINIFYHTML347bd2d06e5cb72e2ada6660faf8c95614%

Saeli laughed awkwardly and said, "What?" and trying to deflect the conversation after Prewett was raised.

%MINIFYHTML347bd2d06e5cb72e2ada6660faf8c95615% %MINIFYHTML347bd2d06e5cb72e2ada6660faf8c95616%

"Wait Connor, we are talking, man, what happened?" Jones said. "I remember that she was very close and with a special purpose. And not giving in to some of the pressures that I imagine would arise during the last two episodes … she has her things together. She is a trap, man. Proud of you. Of all Modes, my friend, happy for you, that's incredible. I send them, 100 percent. "