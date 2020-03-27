John Kerry and Donald Trump unite for the contempt shared by Tomas Massie

%MINIFYHTMLf06f9b90902c28114b1e269dc5c1953111% %MINIFYHTMLf06f9b90902c28114b1e269dc5c1953112%

Nada brings together two diametrically opposed political leaders like Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie.

Massie, a libertarian-leaning Republican congressman, was angered on both sides of the aisle on Friday for threatening to demand a roll-call vote on the $ 2 billion coronavirus relief bill passed unanimously in the Senate earlier this month. week. Both Democrats and Republicans hoped to pass the legislation in an expedited voice vote, both for their overwhelming bipartisan support and for the health problems associated with the gathering of several hundred members of Congress in the House chamber in the midst of the pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLf06f9b90902c28114b1e269dc5c1953113% %MINIFYHTMLf06f9b90902c28114b1e269dc5c1953114%

However, Massie tweeted on Friday morning that he objected to the complex aid package and planned to request a recorded roll call vote. The individual lawsuit could only be blocked if the majority of the House members were present.

%MINIFYHTMLf06f9b90902c28114b1e269dc5c1953115% %MINIFYHTMLf06f9b90902c28114b1e269dc5c1953116%

In normal times, that would not be a problem. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, many members had returned to their home states. And while the House was finally able to muster the majority necessary to block Massie's request and pass the urgent bill through a voice vote, the singular effort allegedly upset lawmakers, many of whom were forced to return to Washington, DC, early Friday morning. .

The most prominent among Massie's critics was President Donald Trump, who called the congressman a "third-rate Grandstander,quot; on Friday morning.

"You can't stop it, just slow it down, which is dangerous (and) expensive, "Trump tweeted." Workers and small businesses need money now to survive. The virus was not their fault. "

… and expensive. Workers and small businesses need money now to survive. The virus was not his fault. It is "HELL,quot; dealing with the Democrats, he had to give up some stupid things in order to get the "big picture,quot;. 90% GREAT! WIN HOME, but kick Massie out of the Republican Party! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

The Republican president's tweets got an unexpected deal from one of his strongest critics, John Kerry, who chimed in on his increasingly salty Twitter account.

"Latest news: Congressman Massie tested positive for being a jerk," wrote Kerry. "It must be quarantined to prevent the spread of its massive stupidity."

Breaking News: Congressman Massie tested positive for being a jerk. It must be quarantined to prevent the spread of its massive stupidity. It has given a new meaning to the term #Masshole. (Finally, something the President and I can agree on!) Https://t.co/N1CNLPsZjc – John Kerry (@JohnKerry) March 27, 2020

The former US Secretary of State. USA And a Massachusetts senator, who had a heated exchange with Massie about climate change during a hearing last April, added that the congressman had "given a new meaning,quot; to the term Masshole.

"Finally, something that the President and I can agree on," he added (since leaving office as the country's top diplomat, Kerry has been highly critical of Trump, particularly on foreign affairs and climate change).

For his part, Trump praised Kerry for the fiery tweet on Friday afternoon.

I never knew that John Kerry had such a good sense of humor! Very impressed! "He wrote.