Joe Rogan and Tom Segura criticize Gal Gadot's "Imagine,quot; video

Near the beginning of the week, Gal Gadot and a number of other celebrities released a version of John Lennon's "Imagine,quot; on Gadot's account. Gadot began the video by telling viewers that she was inspired by a video of a man playing the trumpet in Italy for others in the community.

The video, as well-intentioned as it could have been, was not good for the vast majority of social media users, including some celebrities. The comedy community was particularly critical, including Joe Rogan, who, on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, joked about how bad it was.

Complex picked up a tweet from an anonymous user earlier this week that featured a clip showing Rogan and Tom Segura. In the video, Joe trashed the "Imagine,quot; version and refers to those who did so as "idiots."

Rogan said on the podcast that now was not the best time to tell the world that "there was no heaven," especially since his "grammy,quot; is about to die. The comedian continued to joke that almost everyone in the video was also not the best singer. They shouldn't even have done it, the podcaster explained.

Sure, also a comedian who was sitting across from Joe, joked that he had just lost his job at the "meat packing plant, but Gal Gadot sang,quot; Imagine, "sarcastically implying that he felt much better watching the video.

Rogan said that if he had been asked to participate in the video, he would have said it was a "ridiculous idea,quot; that he was not aware of himself. According to Rogan, social media has exposed many celebrities and artists as "real jerks," adding that some people become "really forgiving and fair."

On the other hand, however, Rogan went on to give accessories to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Wilson recently released a video in which he sang the song, "Hip Hop Hooray,quot; by Naughty By Nature. The comic noted its lack of pretense. As previously reported, Tom and his wife, Rita, were diagnosed with COVID-19 near the start of the pandemic.



