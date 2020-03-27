Joe Montana says the Patriots made a & # 39; mistake & # 39; by letting Tom Brady go

Joe Montana believes the New England Patriots "made a mistake,quot; after allowing legendary quarterback Tom Brady to leave for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady traded the Patriots for the Buccaneers on a two-year contract in free agency after six Super Bowl titles during an illustrious career in New England.

The 42-year-old was recruited by the Patriots in 2000 and four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Montana doesn't understand why New England granted Brady's departure.

"I don't know what's going on there, but someone made a mistake," he told USA Today Sports Montana, 63, who spent 14 seasons playing for the San Francisco 49ers before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. .

"I think when you look at the whole situation, you try to figure out how you want to get away from the things that are there."

"He had a different story, where they had made a decision. He obviously would never have gotten rid of him. I still don't understand how New England let him out. I don't understand that."

Addressing why Brady sought a new challenge, Hall of Famer Montana added: "It's not about appreciation. He wants control. I mean, he wants a lot of control. I don't know what Tampa Bay gave him, but at some point time, you're just a player.

"You can try to get what you can and do what you want, but in the end, you're still not in the hierarchy when it comes to hiring people, firing people, and all of that."

"I don't know exactly what he's looking for, but I understood that he's just looking for more control of the offense. But I don't know. I haven't had a long conversation with him; I talked to him a little bit in the Super Bowl, but there's not enough time. to really dig deeper. "