Joe Biden talks to Jimmy Kimmel: Says he doesn't understand why Trump isn't attacking the coronavirus faster

During a new episode of Jimmy Kimmel's reduced talk show, he sat down with presidential candidate Joe Biden to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. The Hollywood Reporter picked up the show in which Kimmel told him ahead of time that the world had pretty much forgotten everything about the presidential election.

For his part, Biden was filming from what used to be his recreation room. As most are aware, the federal and state governments have asked citizens to stay behind closed doors and minimize all contact with other people, especially in public.

Biden has been following that order, although he has not been "officially quarantined." When asked what he had been up to lately, Biden said he had been cooking a lot more. Additionally, he has spent a lot of time talking to governors and other elected officials about the coronavirus.

Naturally, Biden took the opportunity to speak about the President of the United States, Donald Trump, claiming that he was not satisfied with the path. The newbie Alum has handled things so far, for example, the speed at which he and his administration have made decisions.

Biden told the talk show host that the coronavirus was obviously not the president's fault, but he believes we could definitely speed things up in terms of how we respond.

One matter of controversy that the presidential candidate has is that he does not understand why Trump will not help certain states with the acquisition of medical supplies such as masks.

The Democratic candidate claimed that the President has the power to make big decisions, but he has not been acting that way. Biden says he has not done what is "rational to do." During press conferences, the president has stated that it is much faster for states to obtain their own supplies.

Trump has said several times that it was possible for companies to be open again for Easter, but the presidential candidate believes that to be false.

Ad

Also, Kimmel asked him if he was going to have a career partner or not, and Biden said all options are open right now because they are just getting started. According to Biden, he asked Sarah Palin if she wanted to run, but she said "no,quot;.



Post views:

0 0