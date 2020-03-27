Joe Biden on why he wears a Phillies hat: "It's the way I can sleep with my wife,quot;

The Major League Baseball Opening Day was supposed to take place on Thursday, but the coronavirus pandemic has altered plans for the sports league.
Still, to show his support for his favorite team, Jimmy Kimmel wore a Mets hat on his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" On Thursday night Kimmel also spoke with guest Joe Biden, a former vice president of the United States and current favorite to win the Democratic presidential nomination. Biden scoffed at the Kimmel Mets hat and pulled out his own.
Kimmel joked with Biden about the Phillies' hat, as his Mets are a division rival.
"This is not the way to win voters, Mr. Vice President," said Kimmel.
"But it's the way to be able to sleep with my wife," Biden replied. "She's a Philly girl. If she weren't in the Phillies, she wouldn't be lucky, man."
Speaking of MLB delaying the start of the season, Kimmel joked, "It's probably for the best. I don't know if I could handle the coronavirus and the Mets at the same time."
