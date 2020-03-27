Joe Biden on why he wears a Phillies hat: "It's the way I can sleep with my wife,quot;

%MINIFYHTML2dbee36c2352c252aee6e0df9101da6b11% %MINIFYHTML2dbee36c2352c252aee6e0df9101da6b12%

The Major League Baseball Opening Day was supposed to take place on Thursday, but the coronavirus pandemic has altered plans for the sports league.

%MINIFYHTML2dbee36c2352c252aee6e0df9101da6b13% %MINIFYHTML2dbee36c2352c252aee6e0df9101da6b14%

Still, to show his support for his favorite team, Jimmy Kimmel wore a Mets hat on his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" On Thursday night Kimmel also spoke with guest Joe Biden, a former vice president of the United States and current favorite to win the Democratic presidential nomination. Biden scoffed at the Kimmel Mets hat and pulled out his own.

%MINIFYHTML2dbee36c2352c252aee6e0df9101da6b15% %MINIFYHTML2dbee36c2352c252aee6e0df9101da6b16%

Joe Biden in a Phillies hat https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/4d/cd/joe-biden-phillies_18cgny7ssse7p12v6adylo0qlg.png?t=486056505,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Kimmel joked with Biden about the Phillies' hat, as his Mets are a division rival.

"This is not the way to win voters, Mr. Vice President," said Kimmel.

"But it's the way to be able to sleep with my wife," Biden replied. "She's a Philly girl. If she weren't in the Phillies, she wouldn't be lucky, man."

Speaking of MLB delaying the start of the season, Kimmel joked, "It's probably for the best. I don't know if I could handle the coronavirus and the Mets at the same time."