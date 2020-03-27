Jodie Turner-Smith beats paparazzi before baby's due date

Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Jodie Turner-Smith it is one day closer to giving birth, and one step closer to claiming your privacy.
Like her and Joshua Jackson Prepare to receive a girl, the actress has a message for photographers who know where they live. Jodie tweeted Friday, "I hate that paparazzi know where we are living right now, but it comforts me to know that they won't be able to sell our private moments for their benefit for much longer …"
In addition to the obvious joys that come with motherhood, Jodie hopes to give birth due to California laws that prohibit paparazzi from shooting celebrity children.
Then, 33, he turned to recent photos of a new car being delivered to his home, closing reports that Joshua had given it to him.
"My husband didn't buy me a car. But thank you, blogs said, for brainstorming his thoughts on what he believes a woman can do for herself in 2020. That said, I'm looking forward to a much brighter promotional gift." she shamelessly wrote.
The latest news came out last December that the Little fires everywhere The actor and the British star were not only married, but they were waiting for their first little one together.
Jackson, 41, recently told E! News about her journey to parenthood: "The whole process has been amazing and now I am ready to meet my baby."
Even more recently, the Dawson's torrent alum stopped by Good morning america, where he offered an idea of how Jodie felt about giving birth in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.
"It's fine. Physically, it's fine. The baby is healthy. The important things are fine," Joshua shared. "Obviously, it's a little bit stressful right now and we're just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined and how to interact with the medical system right now, it's kind of difficult, so we're sorting through the day during the day. But she is healthy and the baby is healthy, that is the important thing. "
%MINIFYHTML12fad38344cd4ef46792f3014fdc6b3817%%MINIFYHTML12fad38344cd4ef46792f3014fdc6b3818%