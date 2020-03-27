Jodie Turner-Smith beats paparazzi before baby's due date

Jodie Turner-Smith it is one day closer to giving birth, and one step closer to claiming your privacy.

Like her and Joshua Jackson Prepare to receive a girl, the actress has a message for photographers who know where they live. Jodie tweeted Friday, "I hate that paparazzi know where we are living right now, but it comforts me to know that they won't be able to sell our private moments for their benefit for much longer …"

In addition to the obvious joys that come with motherhood, Jodie hopes to give birth due to California laws that prohibit paparazzi from shooting celebrity children.

Then, 33, he turned to recent photos of a new car being delivered to his home, closing reports that Joshua had given it to him.