Jimmy Quinn grateful for Lincoln's victory | Racing News

Jimmy Quinn owes a lot to the Lincoln Handicap, because it gave him his first victory in a major career after he left the apprentice ranks.

Skipton-born and Newmarket-based coach William Haggas' High Low victory sent the 24-year-old on his way to a long career, which is still going strong.

The lightweight rider, who is still gracing the weigh room at the age of 52, can also boast of a second cavalry charge victory over the straight mile in Doncaster with Smokey Oakey.

"In one I did everything, in the other I came last," Quinn said.

"It's a great start to the season. It can get you off to a good start, because it's the highlight of the meeting that makes Flat work."

"It fueled my career when I won at High Low. It was out of my claim the previous season, and it helped me a lot to beat him."

High Low won with a rating of 75, of which a horse would have no chance of entering the historical disadvantage today.

However, Quinn knew that the horse had a lot of skill.

"You can't go in with that rating anymore, it's so tight and the weights are so compressed now," he said.

"His work at home was amazing in the mornings. He was a little calm about it. He seemed to do his best work from the front. He had a little problem with the stalls, and he used to come in at the end.

"He was such a good work horse. He showed a lot at home, he probably exaggerated it a bit, but it was very good."

"He ran for a while, he jumped to age 12. He was one of my favorites."

Quinn had to wait 16 years to win the Town Moor role again, when he brought Smokey Oakey from the back of the field to win the award for another Yorkshire-born Newmarket coach: Mark Tompkins of Sheffield.

"I had beaten him the year before on very soft ground," Quinn said.

"Then I had a fall and hurt my back, and Paul Mulrennan beat him on heavy ground in Ayr.

"Mark said he would train him for the Lincoln, and if soft ground appears it's like another leg grows.

"Most of the field went abroad. I stayed on the rail and then crossed and probably got there too early. He liked getting there in the last half furlong.

"Mark also had the third (Babodana) that day, and he had some proper impediments."

Quinn knew he was associated with another classy artist when conditions were in his favor.

Smokey Oakey, co-owner of actress Dame Judi Dench, proved the point by winning the Group Three Brigadier Gerard Stakes in Sandown two months later.

"After Smokey Oakey won the Lincoln, he dropped on firm ground, but then I beat Brigadier Gerard with him," he said.

"Over the years, the Lincoln has gotten better. You can't go with an average animal now."