"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Remain at 12:05 a.m. in the first week of returning to television – Deadline

When Jimmy Kimmel Live! Returning to television on Monday (March 30) with remotely produced episodes, the late-night ABC show will not resume its regular 11:35 schedule, but will continue to air at 12:05 a.m. at least until next week.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! exchanged slots with ABC News Nightline which normally begins at 12:35 a.m., on March 17, one day after the production suspension of the night talk show. The programming move has worked well for both programs.

With only four nights in the busiest space at 11:35 p.m., Nightline It was the most watched nightly show (2.8 million viewers) and highest rated in adults 18-49 years old (0.5 rating) during the week of March 16. Meanwhile, with a powerful Nightline bring in, Jimmy Kimmel Live! Last week it delivered its strongest break week in more than a year among total viewers (1,611 million) and adults 18-49 (401,000) despite airing in the aftermath of 12:05 a.m.

Guests in Jimmy Kimmel Live! Next week include: Samuel L Jackson, Jennifer Aniston, Jeff Tweedy, and Grouplove.

For the past two weeks, Kimmel has been making online "quarantine minilogue" home videos every day. Starting with a short themed monologue and remote celebrity interviews, Kimmel was the first evening presenter to present in-person interviews earlier this week by chatting with comedian Bill Burr from across the street to comply with social distancing rules. .