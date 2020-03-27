Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers bring wit, wisdom, a new song – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML9f300124ead4e5227685db1ea0e20dc911% %MINIFYHTML9f300124ead4e5227685db1ea0e20dc912%

As the second week of isolation draws to a close, Jimmy Kimmel brings another #FormalFriday, a salute to days gone by when people actually got dressed and left the house.

Tonight's Kimmel episode verifies William in quarantine, shares emails he has received from major corporations about the coronavirus, and talks to Will Arnett. As usual, Kimmel will make a donation to a worthwhile cause. Tonight, it's CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees).

Jimmy Fallon releases a new quarantine from his home. His "Prom with Your Mom" ​​is a hymn for all students who miss school activities while distancing themselves socially.

Finally, Seth Meyers offers his version of the day's activities, including this dig in a tabloid newspaper: "The New York Post has published a list of what should and should not be done to have sex during the coronavirus pandemic. For example, don't have sex with anyone who has gone looking for the New York Post. " –