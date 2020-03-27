Jessica Alba and Shay Mitchell facial facial shares home spa tips

Shutterstock; ME! Illustration
We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
With a dedicated celebrity clientele that includes Jessica Alba, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Kelly Rowland, Shay mitchell, read Michele Y January jones, facial specialist and skin care specialist Shani Darden knows how to make skin glow. And luckily for us, it has given us an overview of how to get that shine at home.
Darden makes it easy to follow your process step-by-step with a variety of coveted skincare products, including its own exclusive line of skincare, now available from Sephora. With cleansers, masks, and even sophisticated tech treatments, you can recreate that same fresh look that Darden clients have when they leave your care.
But before we begin, Darden wants to remind you of a few things. First, "make sure you wear sunscreen every day, even while you're at home since UV rays still come in through the windows," he says. And while doing your home treatment, be sure not to forget your lips!
"One of my favorite tips at home is to exfoliate your lips with a soft toothbrush and stick with a moisturizing lip balm," says Darden. "The peeling of your lips is often overlooked, but your lips will be super thick and hydrated afterward!"
Shop below to get everything you need for your facial at home!
Shani Darden Skin Care Cleansing Serum
"The first step is to cleanse the skin," Darden instructs. "I love a gentle cleanser that effectively cleanses the skin without stripping it. The cleansing serum is excellent for removing all traces of makeup and impurities, while repairing and moisturizing the skin at the same time. Oat bran extract helps repair the skin barrier and prevent moisture loss, while the sodium hyaluronate draws moisture into the skin. I love to remove the cleanser with two pieces of damp gauze to ensure all traces of cleanser are removed. "
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel
"The second step is exfoliation, which is one of the most important parts of a facial at home," she says. "I love Dr. Dennis Gross' Beta Beta exfoliation pads that combine AHA and BHA to exfoliate and cleanse pores. AHAs like lactic acid and glycolic acid help remove the dry, dead layer of skin on the surface BHAs like salicylic acid go deep into the pores to dissolve congestion, leading to clear, shiny skin. "
NuFace Trinity facial toning device
"For the third step, I love adding microcurrent to a facial at home," shares Darden. "NuFace's Trinity Pro uses low-level electric current to tone, tighten, and lift the skin. It is a super easy treatment to do at home and regular treatments will help your skin stay in a higher position."
Déesse Premium Next Generation face mask
And the next step? Darden says: "After the microcurrent, continue with LED light therapy. It is one of my absolute favorite treatments for radiant skin. You can use an LED device like a Deesse mask to increase collagen in the skin, minimize fine lines and wrinkles and increase circulation to give your skin an incredible glow. It can also help speed healing and kill acne-causing bacteria, leading to fewer breakouts and lightening overall skin. "
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Moisturizing Mask
"The next step is to mask," she says. "One of my favorite masks lately is the Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Modeling Mask. It is deeply hydrating and soothing to the skin, which is perfect during a facial."
Shani Darden Skincare Lightweight Oil Free Moisturizer
For moisturizers, Darden has two suggestions depending on your skin type. "I love weightless oil-free moisturizer for people with normal to oily skin. It hydrates without causing congestion and restores suppleness to the skin," she says.
Clinical moisture repair emulsion iS
And for dry skin? "I love the iS Clinical Moisture Repair Emulsion," says Darden. Keeps skin soft and fights the signs of aging using botanicals, peptides, marine extracts, and pharmaceutical grade antioxidants.
As your personal care increases, be sure to check out the clean beauty products we're obsessed with this month.
%MINIFYHTML51ef43cadd3d33606a832a203c45c60813%%MINIFYHTML51ef43cadd3d33606a832a203c45c60814%