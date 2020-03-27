Jessica Alba and Shay Mitchell facial facial shares home spa tips

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

With a dedicated celebrity clientele that includes Jessica Alba, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Kelly Rowland, Shay mitchell, read Michele Y January jones, facial specialist and skin care specialist Shani Darden knows how to make skin glow. And luckily for us, it has given us an overview of how to get that shine at home.

Darden makes it easy to follow your process step-by-step with a variety of coveted skincare products, including its own exclusive line of skincare, now available from Sephora. With cleansers, masks, and even sophisticated tech treatments, you can recreate that same fresh look that Darden clients have when they leave your care.

But before we begin, Darden wants to remind you of a few things. First, "make sure you wear sunscreen every day, even while you're at home since UV rays still come in through the windows," he says. And while doing your home treatment, be sure not to forget your lips!

"One of my favorite tips at home is to exfoliate your lips with a soft toothbrush and stick with a moisturizing lip balm," says Darden. "The peeling of your lips is often overlooked, but your lips will be super thick and hydrated afterward!"

Shop below to get everything you need for your facial at home!