Jenny Polanco, fashion designer with a Caribbean palette, dies at 62

This obituary is part of a series on people who died in the coronavirus pandemic. Read about others here.
Jenny Polanco designed women's fashions from childhood, creating costumes for her Barbies and making her own clothes for college. But she never believed that people are what they wear. I was more concerned with what was underneath.
Polanco, an innovative Dominican designer of clothing, jewelry and accessories, died this week at a hospital in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, the minister of public health, announced Tuesday. She was 62 years old.
Polanco worked for more than four decades in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Paris, and New York, and was well regarded by colleagues and fashion critics. In On his website, he described his approach as "a fluid dialogue between the classic avant-garde style and the Caribbean,quot;, merging "sophisticated lines, curtains and exquisite cuts with handcrafted details from the Dominican vernacular: buttons in amber, details in horn, larimar , mother of pearl, coral, among other indigenous elements ".
The positive reception that the women gave to a version of their elegant line in larger sizes pleased her greatly. To support local talent, he opened Project, a craft store in the Dominican Republic, in addition to the various fashion boutiques he had there.
She was said to have returned from Madrid on March 4 and, after complaining of coronavirus symptoms five days later, was quarantined after test results were positive for Covid-19. She was hospitalized on March 18 because she had difficulty breathing.
Jenny Altagracia Polanco de Léon was born on January 18, 1958 in Santo Domingo. Throughout his life he leaned towards the creative arts, contemplating careers in choreography and painting.
He graduated from the Pedro Henríquez Ureña National University in Santo Domingo with a degree in interior design and studied pattern making, dressmaking techniques, and artistic draping at the Parsons School of Design in New York.
His survivors include a son and a daughter.