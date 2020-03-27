Jenny Polanco, fashion designer with a Caribbean palette, dies at 62

This obituary is part of a series on people who died in the coronavirus pandemic. Read about others here.

Jenny Polanco designed women's fashions from childhood, creating costumes for her Barbies and making her own clothes for college. But she never believed that people are what they wear. I was more concerned with what was underneath.

Polanco, an innovative Dominican designer of clothing, jewelry and accessories, died this week at a hospital in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, the minister of public health, announced Tuesday. She was 62 years old.