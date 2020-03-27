Jeffrey Katzenberg on Quibi's launch during a pandemic, recruiting J.J. Abrams – Deadline

Quibi is one of the most anticipated platform releases of the year and is also one of the most talked about in Hollywood circles. While the short-form service, which will launch on April 6, will launch around the same time as HBO Max and NBCUniversal & # 39; s Peacock, the presence of former Walt Disney Studios President and DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg is the main reason for shaking tongues

The other reason the city is particularly monitoring Quibi is its lineup of top-star projects, both in front of and behind the camera. Steven Spielberg is writing a horror drama – his first writing project since AI. – and other stars to sign up include Steven Soderbergh, Sam Rami, Antoine Fuqua, Jennifer Lopez, Liam Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Kiefer Sutherland, Lena Waithe, Anna Kendrick, Sophie Turner, Reese Witherspoon, and LeBron James.

%MINIFYHTMLf4b31be57122c793f67a299fd4dc68af11% %MINIFYHTMLf4b31be57122c793f67a299fd4dc68af12% Related story Dare to Broadcast: Quibi, Peacock, and HBO Max Ready Launch as Economic Steps, but TV Audience Soars

Taylor Jewell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock



Katzenberg's partner in Quibi is former eBay CEO Meg Whitman, who she convinced to join him at dinner in San Francisco, shortly after she revealed that he was leaving Hewlett Packard. Whitman apparently oversees the service's technology, while Katzenberg corners the creatives.

The service will launch on April 6, despite the current COVID-19 crisis affecting production on some of its Daily Essentials and news programs, with a 90-day free trial. Starting at $ 4.99 with ads and $ 7.99 without ads, the platform will have 175 original shows in its first year, totaling around 8,500 episodes.

Katzenberg tells Deadline how it feels to launch a major new platform in the midst of a global pandemic, calling the consequences "heartbreaking" and "distressing" with people's lives "upside down", whom he hopes to enroll in Quibi and how he's in talks with JJ Abrams for potential projects.

DEADLINE: You are 10 days from launch. How do you feel before April 6?

JEFFREY KATZENBERG: I am quite excited. I'm confident. I think we are about to bring some joy, happiness and laughter and something different into people's lives at one point in time, than they cannot get enough of. In a way, it is the positive side, I think Hollywood, the best and most talented people have disconnected and made an extraordinary content that will delight people and give them a lot of pleasure. I am proud of the Quibi team and, most importantly, of our suppliers and creators, of what they are delivering every day.

DEADLINE: How has COVID-19 affected those launch plans?

KATZENBERG: One of the things we did a couple of weeks ago in anticipation of where we will be is gifting Quibi for the first 90 days to everyone. I feel like that is our acknowledgment and acknowledgment that there are many financial challenges for people right now and there is a lot of uncertainty. All we can do is give this away to people and let them check it out and have fun. If they love it and think it's worth it, they'll end up subscribing to it, but I think that turns on our part to say 'yeah, let's go ahead and launch it, but we'll make it available for free for 90 days was what Right.

DEADLINE: Has production closure affected any of the release lists? I pick up Hot Off the Mic Y 60 of 6 have been beaten

KATZENBERG: I would say the Daily Essentials have been the most remarkable and most inspiring because all of them, there are 20 of them, were held in various stages of rehearsals, dress rehearsals, and previews. The shutdown / work from home has hit us; What has been extraordinary is that each and every one of these programs has rotated in a way that they can deliver. All of our Daily Essentials, bar one, will be there and delivered. In fact, everyone will deliver their final preview versions to us on Monday next week. Everyone will post their shows next week. Hot Off the Mic It is the program that cannot because it was recorded in front of a live comedy audience and the comedy clubs were closed. However, we do have a plan B on that show, which I'm actually meant to see on Monday, which is more in line with what the evening shows are doing. We'll see if that doesn't work, but it's an interesting virtual comedy club and we'll see if it works or not. If it works, we will go with it, if not, we will wait until they can get up.

60 of 6 It was never a Daily Essential, it was a program that was going to be part of our offset offer, but as you know, CBS was hit by the coronavirus, in fact 60 minutes It was one of the first places in New York to have coronaviruses, so they had to make as many alternative solutions for everyone. That will come later, but we've actually put in another weekly show instead. So our launch offer is still 50 shows and 300 episodes in opening week, that has not changed.

DEADLINE: Do you see the fact that people are locked up as an advantage or a disadvantage? On the one hand, people will have time to look around the house, but on the other hand, the service is designed to be seen on the go.

KATZENBERG: It is not a disadvantage or an advantage, I just think it is different. There is no doubt that there is a difference between time travel to work or queuing at Starbucks or taking a break from a meeting, but that does not mean that our lives have provided us with a completely different set of moments in between. Whether you need a break from children's education or entertaining them or you need a break from sitting at your computer and working, those things have not changed, we still need and have many moments in between. I think they are different, but I don't think they are better or worse. I don't think there are fewer of them. There are so many moments in our lives right now where I think something like this will be appreciated and valued.

DEADLINE: Have you considered launching a smart TV app as a result of being more at home?

KATZENBERG: No. It is not designed for TV. It is unique on the phone. Our technology that has been created and patented for this makes viewing on the phone beautiful. It's special. I can't stand my TV on its side.

reTERM: What demographic are you targeting? I get the impression that the initial focus was on slightly older audiences, but does some of the content seem ripe for younger audiences?

KATZENBERG: It has always been from 18 to 44, we are a platform for adults, that has never changed. We have tried to be very specific for a millennial audience between 25 and 35 years old, but it is a platform between 18 and 44 years old. It is not for children yet, maybe we will be in the future; It is not for the family. Those are things that, hopefully, we'll make it to on time, but we're not going to launch them.

DEADLINE: Who do you see as your competition? Is it the other streaming platforms or is it the likes of Snapchat and TikTok?

KATZENBERG: I don't see (streaming services) as competition, but we are probably the same customer base as them. Snapchat and TikTok are a much younger demographic, ages 12-21, their audience is younger than ours. I do not see this as removing the participation of these platforms. The consumption of YouTube and the visualization of Facebook and Instagram are through the roof, all this has accelerated its growth and I think we will add to that acceleration, we will not take it away. Those platforms, all of them, have billions of monthly active users. You have 2 billion on YouTube and 1.5 billion on Instagram and hundreds of millions on the others. We're a problem about it, but if we get a small single-digit version of that, we'll be the biggest hit as a subscription platform.

DEADLINE: You are working with most of the best creative talents in town. Is there a reservation?

KATZENBERG: There have been a handful of filmmakers who have been busy at their own work and I am dying to come play. As an example, J.J. Abrams has spent this past year in Star Wars I work and now he's just off the air and we've actually been having conversations for the past two weeks and he's leaning in and intrigued. Someday, the dream is to get Jim Cameron, and I still don't have Martin Scorsese, but there aren't many.

DEADLINE: How's the Steven Spielberg show going? Could you discover the technology of the dusk?

KATZENBERG: I was finishing West Side Story, but actually he has a little free time and every week, I urge him to write again, because he wants to write it himself, and he has written half. They came up with great technology and he is very excited and we are holding it just for him, that was his idea and I can't wait for him to try.

DEADLINE: Are there genres or areas that don't interest you?

KATZENBERG: I do not think so. That is the beauty of this. At launch, we've really tried to have something for everyone. I am excited to receive feedback from our clients. Throughout my career, I have worked for the public, they are my boss, and after all these years, I am very excited for customers to start responding to us and quickly learn what they like and what is meaningful to them. and what they are gravitating to and what they are getting the most value from, be it chapter movies, documentaries, Daily Essentials. I guess it will be some of all those. Once that virality exists, that it happens in the world, it is so surprising today, where suddenly people hear something and everyone wants to see it, I am excited for that to happen to us, and I am sure that In the 50 shows we are launching There are half a dozen or more that will happen with a fire and that will inform where we are going from here.

DEADLINE: Do you have any idea which of these early shows could be the biggest outbreak?

KATZENBERG: It is not an opportunity, I will answer that for you. You have the opportunity to look at me and answer me. I love all my children equally.

DEADLINE: You're launching with 50 shows to start and you have 175 shows planned for the first year with 8,500 episodes. Are you going to see how subscribers consume that first tranche of programs before deciding how and what to launch next?

KATZENBERG: We're done, we've got a pretty solid list of content that has been developed and is ready to go, and we'll be very supportive of those comments. But our scripted team probably has, at the moment, about a dozen movies ready to go, and we just have to see if people want to laugh, if they want a good scare, if they want a good drama, what's up? That works better and when we learn that, we will approve the next list of things, but we are ready.

DEADLINE: Quibi has an interesting rights position where, after two years, the creators have the right to relaunch content on another platform and after seven years, the rights will go back to the creators entirely. Has that helped convince some partners to work?

KATZENBERG: There are two things that really attracted the best of Hollywood to play with us. Every narrator in Hollywood is an entrepreneur. What I mean by that is they start with an original idea, they have to go out and get the right group of people together to realize that idea, then you have to go raise a lot of money to make that idea and if you're lucky and You get it, you have to assemble a team of people to execute that idea, then you have to market it and bring it to customers. That is what each entrepreneur or each new company has done and then you do it and you have to do it again a year later. The only thing about entrepreneurs is that they have the opportunity to go, in the words of Captain Kirk, where no one has gone before, so from the beginning there is a conversation. Then have a technology that allows them to do it in a new way. We try to create a business model that is so attractive and ultimately rewarding, that allows people to bet on themselves, what I mean is that because Quibi licenses rather than owns the content and quickly, for your windows and later values, will reside in the owners of intellectual property, in the producers, in the studios, in the creators, that was the financial incentive, so when these things come together, that is what made this city support and Will work with Quibi and it may not be unprecedented. A new business. I am very proud of what people have done for us and the quality of the work they have given us, and I think that when people see it, they will be impressed.

DEADLINE: Can they be seen doing in-house production or signing first-sight deals with creators?

KATZENBERG: No. We are a platform, we are not a studio, a producer or a producer. We have this amazing partnership with all of the major media and entertainment companies and most of the city's independent producers, and I value them as suppliers to us and don't want to compete with them.

DEADLINE: Quibi does not have any library content. Is it a difficult rule or can it be seen by dividing existing programs into small pieces in the future?

KATZENBERG: The only rule is that it has to work on our platform and, to date, we have not found that it can take a content from the library, cut it and put it in Quibi. That doesn't work, so we've avoided it.

DEADLINE: How about international? The focus is now on the United States, but it has already started working with producers around the world. How local do you want to be?

KATZENBERG: We will be local quickly. We will successfully implement globally. That is the next big opportunity for us, we want to bring this out to light around the world. It is a global platform, we have global rights and it has been designed that way from day one.

DEADLINE: He closed another round of investment earlier this month to get the amount he raised $ 1.75B. Where does that take you?

KATZENBERG: We are fully funded. Our business plan was actually meant to raise $ 1.5 billion, which would have taken us to the second half of next year, and we actually were more successful than we anticipated and closed another $ 750 million a month ago (bringing the total to $ 1.75 billion), which gives us a very long track, until the end of the second half and the last quarter of next year, so the company is very healthy in its financing.