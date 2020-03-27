Italy Registers More Shady Coronavirus Registries as Deaths and Cases Increase | News

Italy has released more bleak records related to the new coronavirus, making it the second country after the United States to beat China in terms of infections on Friday, announcing nearly 1,000 deaths in one day, a world record since the epidemic began. .

Authorities said the number of cases rose to 86,498 in Italy, as 919 more people died in the 24-hour period, bringing the total death toll to 9,132, the highest in the world.

So far, China has recorded 81,782 cases and 3,291 deaths.

The 4,401 new infections in Italy in one day signify a daily increase of 6.6 percent which is consistent with the trend registered in recent days.

However, the gruesome milestones came on the same day that Italian health officials said they were seeing a slight slowdown in the new positive cases, two weeks after a national shutdown.

The Civil Protection Agency noted that the cumulative death account of 9,132 It included 50 deaths that occurred on Thursday in the northern Piedmont region, but whose notification came too late to be included in official March 26 figures.

Recoveries increased by about 6 percent to 10,950, while the number of intensive care patients, a closely watched figure given the shortage of hospital beds, increased by 3.2 percent to 3,732.

In a rare televised speech to the nation, Italian President Sergio Mattarella warned that the European Union had to react before it was too late and should take new measures to address the threat posed by the coronavirus,

"New initiatives are vital, overcoming old ways of thinking that are now out of touch with the reality of the dramatic conditions facing our continent," Mattarella said Friday.

"I hope that everyone fully understands, before it is too late, the gravity of the threat facing Europe."

Meanwhile, the Spanish Ministry of Health reported another 7,800 infections during the night, bringing the total to 64,059. Deaths rose from 769 to 4,858, the second highest number in the world after that of Italy.

Spain says 9,444 healthcare workers have contracted the coronavirus, which is a worryingly close to 15 percent of the total number of cases.

"It is true that we have more deaths than we saw yesterday, but it is also true that today's percentage increase is similar to that of the last three days and there seems to be a stabilization," said Fernando Simon, head of health in Spain. emergency coordination center.

Europe is now the most affected continent.