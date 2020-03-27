Isolation of the coronavirus increases the visualization of Starz; Power & Outlander Lead – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML676a80b3ac593369c73e8a8e8c1e78a711% %MINIFYHTML676a80b3ac593369c73e8a8e8c1e78a712%

As the weeks seem to turn into months of lockdown worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, Starz is seeing an increase in subscriptions to its digital platforms and more as viewers search for more. Power Y stranger.

The data from the last week reveals a 45% increase in the audience of the Starz application in the period from March 14 to 23 compared to the previous 10 days. On linear television, the March 22 episode "Better Marry Than Burn" from stranger It peaked in season 5 with a 12% increase in viewers over the past week.

%MINIFYHTML676a80b3ac593369c73e8a8e8c1e78a713% %MINIFYHTML676a80b3ac593369c73e8a8e8c1e78a714%

However, in this age of hijacked homes, it is the Starz app that is proving to be a magnet.

%MINIFYHTML676a80b3ac593369c73e8a8e8c1e78a715% %MINIFYHTML676a80b3ac593369c73e8a8e8c1e78a716%

A long-established networking pioneer allowing subscribers an early offer from Courtney Kemp created Power and more, the app also saw a 142% jump in terms of new subscriptions over the same period compared to the week before and a bit, up 38% from original series like Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. Show.

Related story & # 39; Jimmy Kimmel Live! & # 39; To stay at 12:05 a.m. in the first week back on television amidst the COVID-9 pandemic

Previously projected by the premium cabler led by Jeff Hirsh to reach around 6 million subscribers by the end of the fiscal year, the $ 5-a-month app seems to have replaced that as increasingly isolated in the home eyeballs. they look for a comfortable visualization. With a total global reach of around 8.6 million subscribers, the Starz app is estimated to have surpassed 11 million in recent days, compared to the prior period.

That period from March 3 to 13 was, of course, just where California, Washington state, and New York state began to advocate social distancing to stifle the spread of the virus and restrict large gatherings. The period from March 14 to 23 saw orders to stay home and the elimination of the workplace from essential services only came into effect in much of the western world as the confirmed case of COVID-19 began to emerge.



STARZ



Not a big surprise, right now, the current fifth season of stranger It is the most viewed original series in the application, according to data obtained by Deadline. The first season of the now concluded Power, which debuted in 2014, has seen a "noticeable increase," says one cable source. Prepared to move on to a spinoff quartet for the next year or so after their season 6 finale on February 9, Power It is gathering significant viewers for its second season digitally and is among the most viewed series on the app in Spain, France, Brazil and Mexico.

Outside of Fortress America, increasingly tense about the coronavirus, the international streaming service STARZPLAY has seen weekly double-digit increases in European blockades from the UK (14% +), France (85% +), Italy (56% +) and Spain (121% +). Consequently, last week the STARZPLAY application had an average growth of 51% in Western Europe compared to the previous week.

Of course, like everyone else, Starz has had to shut down production of the likes of Power Book II: Ghost and more due to the constantly expanding coronavirus, which affects almost 600,000 confirmed cases worldwide today, with almost 27,000 deaths in total.