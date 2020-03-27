Is the part of fate revealed in Shahs of Sunset cheating rumors?

It wouldn't be a Shahs of Sunset party without drama.
In this exclusive clip from tonight's new episode, Mercedes "MJ,quot; Javid and the Shahs guys question Ali Ashouri about Destiney Roseinvolvement in cheating rumors about Pray FarahanThe husband of. Earlier in the season, Destiney brought up gossip about Adam Neely possibly being unfaithful.
Supposedly, the origin of the rumor came from Ali and MJ, with Destiney claiming that she was simply a pawn in all of this. However, it seems that Destiney may be more guilty than she lets on.
While at a theme party, inspired by MJ's iconic mother LifetimeThe group decides to ask Ali directly about Destiney's role in the drama.
"I'm a little worried if she's going to be great with Ali and Destiney. I'm just not sure," MJ says of her mother. When the gang is shocked to learn of Destiney's invitation, MJ adds, "I actually invited her and him yesterday."
This is where Ali emerges and joins the larger group conversation. Like many in the Shahs gangs have been dragged into this situation, Nema Vand clarification requests.
"Ali, I'm so upset about this! I really want to be clear on this: Fate, did you know?" Nema asks.
"She knew," replies Ali.
When asked if they ever "rehearsed,quot; the cheating accusations conversation, the former confirms that he and Destiney met before sitting down in front of the camera.
"We were in my apartment, we talked on stage," says Ali. "And then Destiney knew what she was going to say."
Uh oh Is Destiney about to face the wrath of the Shahs personal?
"I feel like Destiney doesn't want to face the music," says Nema in a confessional. "She's 100 percent not a pawn. It's like, girl, aren't you tired? Come on, just own this."
For all of this and more, including the Gang Life transformations, be sure to check out the exclusive images above.
Shahs of Sunset airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. in Bravo!
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
