Is the part of fate revealed in Shahs of Sunset cheating rumors?

It wouldn't be a Shahs of Sunset party without drama.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's new episode, Mercedes "MJ,quot; Javid and the Shahs guys question Ali Ashouri about Destiney Roseinvolvement in cheating rumors about Pray FarahanThe husband of. Earlier in the season, Destiney brought up gossip about Adam Neely possibly being unfaithful.

Supposedly, the origin of the rumor came from Ali and MJ, with Destiney claiming that she was simply a pawn in all of this. However, it seems that Destiney may be more guilty than she lets on.

While at a theme party, inspired by MJ's iconic mother LifetimeThe group decides to ask Ali directly about Destiney's role in the drama.

"I'm a little worried if she's going to be great with Ali and Destiney. I'm just not sure," MJ says of her mother. When the gang is shocked to learn of Destiney's invitation, MJ adds, "I actually invited her and him yesterday."

This is where Ali emerges and joins the larger group conversation. Like many in the Shahs gangs have been dragged into this situation, Nema Vand clarification requests.