Is Big Tech the new empire? – Maria Ressa and Christopher Wylie | Democracy

In this episode of Studio B: Award-winning Filipino journalist Maria Ressa and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie discuss the use of information weapons and how social media threatens democracy around the world.

In 2012, Ressa created the digital news platform Rappler, now particularly known for its harsh scrutiny by the Duterte administration and its controversial "war on drugs." He is currently facing fraud, tax evasion and cyber attack charges, in what he says are politically motivated prosecutions.

Ressa was featured in Time's 2018 Person of the Year as one of a collection of journalists fighting fake news.

Wylie is a Canadian data scientist, who worked for Cambridge Analytica, the company that was caught collecting data from millions of Facebook accounts and using them for political advertising purposes. Their disclosures led to the largest investigation of data crimes in history.

In July 2019, Facebook was fined a record $ 5 billion for violating consumer privacy.

With powerful stories and ideas, our guests discuss how they came to the forefront of the battle for truth, and how speaking can have enormous personal costs.

The opinions expressed in this program are those of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

Studio B, Unscripted is a free-flowing conversation between two guests and a small audience, without mediation, without MC, without a television presenter, focusing on what unites us all and how we can tackle and discuss some of the big problems of our time.

Source: Al Jazeera