Iran Urges United States To Release Iranian Prisoners Amid Coronavirus Pandemic | News

The Iranian government has urged the United States to release Iranians detained in US jails on issues related to sanctions due to fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, accused Washington of keeping several Iranians in their jails and said that, in these circumstances, they should be released.

"The United States even rejects medical leave – amid # covid19 – for innocent men imprisoned in horrible facilities. Free our men," he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Iran from the coronavirus rose to 2,378 on Friday, a jump from 144. Iran is one of the most affected countries in the world.

Zarif also referred to a report in The Guardian newspaper about Sirous Asgari, a science professor, who said he was still detained in a crowded facility after being acquitted in November on US federal charges of stealing trade secrets.

"The United States has taken several Iranian scientists hostage, without charges or charges of spurious sanctions, and has not released them, even when its OWN courts reject the absurd charges," Zarif tweeted.

On Thursday, the United States blacklisted five companies based in Iran and Iraq and 15 individuals accused of supporting "terrorist groups," its third round of sanctions against Iranian targets in the past two weeks, even when Tehran fights the coronavirus outbreak.

Humanitarian supplies are exempt from sanctions that Washington re-imposed on Tehran after United States President Donald Trump abandoned the 2015 international agreement limiting Iran's nuclear program.

However, the broader U.S. sanctions deter many companies from humanitarian trade with Iran.

Previously, Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 144 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,378, while the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,926 to 32,332.