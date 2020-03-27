Internet at home stuck? Try these steps before upgrading

%MINIFYHTMLb05a743dd52304382876c8dafcdc109311% %MINIFYHTMLb05a743dd52304382876c8dafcdc109312%

With much of the US workforce. And their families, now locked up at home to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, it's no surprise that the Internet at home is showing tension.

If you've had a business video conferencing stutter while your teens play Call of Duty online, or can't stream the news while your spouse uploads huge data files to work, you'll have a good idea of ​​the problem.

Is there a bandwidth problem?

According to experts, the core of the Internet is managing the increase in traffic without problems. It has a massive ability to handle Netflix, YouTube, Zoom, and other streaming services.

It is true that Netflix recently reduced its video quality in Europe at the request of the authorities there. But the company already stores its programs on servers close to users' homes, and there is no evidence that it is clogging networks.

If the Internet is so strong, why is my home connection stuttering?

The problem lies in part in the so-called "last mile," the link that connects your home to the ultra high-speed Internet backbone.

Most US households USA They get their Internet from cable companies, and therefore connect to the broader network through coaxial cable, a legacy of the cable television era. These connections provide faster "downstream,quot; speeds to your home than "upstream,quot; speeds back to the Internet. Since videoconferencing sends equal amounts of data in both directions, simultaneous sessions can obstruct the upstream and interrupt service for the entire home.

If that happens, a quick fix is ​​to have some family members switch to audio-only, which conserves bandwidth. This also applies to anyone in multiplayer online games, where, according to a comment on Twitter, inter-player pranks often resemble conference calls with occasional shots.

You can also request a service upgrade, although that might not be strictly necessary. Some providers are temporarily offering more bandwidth, particularly for families with school-age children, in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Others have removed service limits that charge extra when data usage exceeds a certain threshold.

The relatively few homes in the US USA With their own direct fiber optic connections they have the same bandwidth in both directions and should not experience serious setbacks.

Does my home network need an update?

What could. Start with your internet modem, the device that probably has a coaxial cable connecting it to your wall. Your internet provider often rents you the modem.

If you are several years old, it is probably time to ask your provider if updating the internal modem software, or replacing it entirely will help. Older modems often can't deliver the full bandwidth you're paying to your home.

The following is your Wi-Fi router. If it has a cable, it can be integrated into your modem. If you haven't already, try moving it to a more central location in your home or apartment; This will ensure that bandwidth is distributed more equally.

Or you can add more access points and distribute Wi-Fi with a "mesh,quot; network. Newer routers allow you to add multiple satellite stations that boost your signal throughout the home, although you may need to arrange this with your provider.

One more possibility: You can connect some devices directly to the router with Ethernet cables instead of using Wi-Fi. This can improve video conferencing performance.