Instagram therapists and their DMs are open for business.

Instagram live therapy sessions can be jarring. An iPhone ping occasionally goes off, the therapist forgets to turn off the press conference he was watching before going live, or the sound momentarily drops. Even beyond technical difficulties, seeing an influencer conversing with his therapist feels intrusive and wrong, but eventually, as Live levels out and everything works as it should, the therapist can get to the heart of the matter. Conversation flows and viewers benefit from hearing another person's anxieties out loud.

Influential Katie Sands and her therapist Stephanie Lesk started weekly live chats last week for Sands' more than 200,000 followers. They discuss COVID-19 and the realities of working and experiencing a pandemic. They talk about financial stress and how weird everything is right now, presumably feelings that other people are also experiencing.

Other therapists began bringing COVID-19 content to Instagram a few weeks ago, and as more countries around the world began telling residents to stay home, the volume of accounts posting outbreak-oriented advice grew. Therapists in the United States now offer virtual sessions, open workshops, open their DMs for questions, and partner with influencers to spread their messages. They are trying to find a way to calm a severely stressful and anxiety-inducing pandemic, especially for people who cannot afford their own therapist.

"Why not have a conversation about it and just allow people in the room to say, 'Look, we have to make decisions here (about) how we want to move forward on this,' said Lesk." You have to find some way to take controlling this thing. "

Direct contact with a therapist is an option, and Instagram offers a way for therapists and clients to connect. Jamie Castillo, who leads the Arizona-based therapy group Find Your Shine, piloted a virtual support group for Arizona residents this week, publicizing it on her popular Instagram account. The group provides people with a place to "focus on self-relief and empowerment strategies, rather than talking about the pandemic and the fear of perpetuation." It costs $ 20 per person.

"During this time, we will also try to talk delicately about the positive side we can take in terms of increasing empathy for the people around us and focusing on the collective good versus the type of mindset of each man," he says. .

Castillo's Instagram account also offers support posts and advice on topics like infertility, relationship conflict, and trauma. But recently, her posts have a different and more specific purpose: to help people through quarantine. He only addresses COVID-19 by name multiple times, while the rest of his posts focus on the idea of ​​cancellations, social distancing, and media overexposure.

"The good thing about Instagram is obviously not acting as a therapy replacement, but closing those gaps and reducing the barriers people around the world face when it comes to getting mental health care," says Castillo. Their posts may not apply to everyone at once, "but people have said that posts make them think about things differently or encourage them to be funny."

Instagram also allows therapists to share how they can help, says Alyssa Lia Mancao, a therapist in Los Angeles. "People normally see therapists as something that happens behind closed doors," she says. "You really don't know what's going on; you really don't know what it's like. It's something we don't talk about as much as we should."

Mancao focused its content on topics that speak more directly of the crisis. The pandemic pushed her to post on her own page where she answered viewers' questions, and she plans to take over the Stories from a separate, financial account, The Financial Diet, to reach out to her followers and give advice on mental health.

"Most (therapists) are not accepting new clients right now and don't want to start a relationship through video," said Mancao. "Being able to provide at least this information through Instagram is really helpful for people who haven't had the luxury of being in therapy and getting into therapy right now."

Governments and organizations have also recognized the importance of mental health during this crisis. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this week that more than 6,000 mental health professionals signed up to help people through a public phone line, prompting people to call to discuss their feelings. UNICEF published an article highlighting the ways teens can take care of their mental health.

Still, other therapists are taking the pandemic as an opportunity to advertise their services, knowing that there is a need. Instagram gives therapists the ability to promote themselves and their messages widely, making it an important platform for independent therapists trying to find new clients.

Hilary Weinstein, a therapist in New York City, has announced on the influencers pages before, but says she only recently returned to her practice after taking a break. In the past, he contacted meme accounts, such as @sobasicicanteven, and offered to pay them to share posts advertising their services. This time, she is doing the same. We Met At Acme, a popular Instagram and podcast account, republished it due to a partnership. She says that these posts have resulted in many people contacting her, although with insurance and finding out if they are a good combination, that number may decrease.

Online therapy has already been growing, Weinstein says, and the unknown length of the pandemic will help it grow. "That caused a lot of anxiety in itself, like how long will I have to be alone and alone with my thoughts." Weinstein says. "That is never healthy, especially over extended periods of time, so I think it really lends itself to the whole trend of teletherapy that was on the rise anyway."

Instagram therapy is not a substitute for a real caregiver, these therapists say, but it is a step toward de-stigmatizing mental health, and it gives people a clearer idea of ​​how they can care for themselves during this difficult time.

"A lot of people feel ready to go to therapy, but not many people have the privilege, you know, financially, (they) can't go to therapy," says Mancao. "There is so much stigma about therapy in different cultures and different families, but I think being able to follow a therapist on Instagram closes that barrier and really helps people connect with information they probably wouldn't have otherwise."