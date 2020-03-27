Inside the unknown story of The Forgotten West Memphis Three

On May 5, 1993, best friends Steven branch, Michael MooreY Christopher Byersall 8 years and second grade disappeared in West Memphis, Ark.
On May 6, the children's mistreated bodies were found in a drainage ditch in Robin Hood Hills. All three had been naked and hoarded with their own laces. Christopher's genitals had been mutilated.
A month later, three teenagers:Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin Y Jessie Misskelley Jr."They were accused of murdering the children." They were convicted under what can best be described as questionable circumstances, and finally released after what began to seem like the world had taken up their cause.
So they are the ones who eventually became known as West Memphis Three.
The efforts, including media coverage, to free Damien, Jason and Jessie were tremendous, he notes. Bob Ruff, a former fire chief and host of the investigative podcast Truth and justice, who dedicated his fifth season to the 1993 murders when Ruff, his team, and his listeners gathered evidence week after week, resulting in real-time updates and analysis as he delved deeper into the case.
"Much of the reason this case has been unsolved for 27 years, a proper investigation should focus on the victim," Ruff tells E! News. "… What I wanted to do was go back to the beginning, go back to the victims and give them a voice, do them justice and do a proper evidence-based investigation that starts where it should have started, which is with the victims."
In turn, the new two-part oxygen special, The Forgotten West Memphis Three, generated by Ruff & # 39; s Truth and justice investigation, refocuses attention on Steve, Michael and Chris, those who lost their lives.
In the past 27 years, constant attention has been paid to these crimes, with Joe Berlinger and the afternoon Bruce Sinofsky1996 Emmy-winning documentary Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hills being the best-known definitive account of the murders and trials that resulted in life sentences for Jessie Misskelley Jr. and Jason Baldwin, and a death sentence for Damien Echols.
Two more movies followed, Paradise Lost 2: Revelations in 2000 and Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory in 2011 because, as filmmakers and various critics suspected of basically every step of the investigation and treatment of defendants along the way, mistakes had been made.
"It appears Damien Echols finally killed someone," said a juvenile probation officer at the site where the bodies were found when authorities gathered to collect evidence, according to Mara Leveritt's 2004 book on the case, Devil's knot.
Echols, then 18, dropped out of high school with a history of arrests for misdemeanors like vandalism and shoplifting, and had spent time at an institution for mental health issues. That put him on the police map, but when combined with his penchant for wearing black, his musical tastes (his beloved Metallica melodies provide a mysterious soundtrack in lost paradise), and his interest in the pagan religion of Wicca (although his sister said he had considered the priesthood at one time), all served to make him a person of interest especially attractive to local authorities.
The simple explanation: Echols stood out. He was a weirdo.
"Just look at them. They look like punks." Pam HobbsStevie Branch's mother says lost paradise.
He and Baldwin, 16, were best friends. Misskelley, 17, knew them, but they weren't that close to him.
The police didn't just look at those three. Initially, there were other suspects, including two other local teens who were questioned, one of whom was driving an ice cream truck and was familiar with the city's children.
But recalling how the Tate-LaBianca murders committed by members of the "Manson Family,quot; in August 1969 immediately led to rumors about satanic cults and human sacrifice due to surprisingly creepy crime scenes, so in this case the police and, Subsequently, the police media: begin to propagate the theory that Steve, Michael and Chris were victims of some horrible ritual.
Then came stories of Echols' interest in the occult, that perhaps he was some kind of devil worshiper. He had a book with a staff, after all. (He also had a pregnant girlfriend, Domini Teer, who gave birth to her son while in jail.) When he was first interrogated on May 7, he denied having anything to do with the murders and had a polygraph test. Police would speak to him several times over the next month, more than any other suspect.
"Satanic panic," one of the defense attorneys at the trial would call it, describing the paranoid reaction to what amounted to something different from the norm of the village church.
Misskelley came in for questioning and the police spoke to him for 12 hours without his parents being in the room, despite being a minor and having, as later reported, an IQ of 72, which would lead to questions. about his ability to fully process was happening.
Less than an hour of interrogation was recorded in total.
In the recording, he told police that he saw his friends hit and rape two of the children and castrate one of them, and that he helped subdue one of the children when he tried to escape. He then retracted it, saying he was in a wrestling match in another city when the murders occurred, but the damage had already been done.
Echols and Baldwin were arrested on June 3. They were at Damien's house watching television and tried to hide in his room, turning off the lights in the hope that the police would leave.
But the city was ready to see these three go straight to hell.
Her lawyer successfully advocated a change of venue, to a court about 110 kilometers away, and argued that Jessie's "confession,quot; to the police was a false story, told out of fear and panic.
But Misskelley was convicted of one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder on February 5, 1994. He was saved from the death penalty when the jury dismissed the capital murder charges. A judge sentenced him to the maximum penalty: life in prison, plus 40 years.
Echols and Baldwin were tried together and each was convicted of three counts of capital murder. While Baldwin was sentenced to life in prison without parole, Echols was sentenced to death by lethal injection.
When asked by the judge if there was a reason why the sentence should not be passed, Baldwin replied, "Because I am innocent."
By asking the same question, Echols replied: "No, sir." His execution date was scheduled for May 5, 1994, but the lengthy and reliable appeals process (including an automatic appeal) stood between him and the final punishment.
Apparently, justice had quickly and energetically transmitted to the families of Stevie Branch, Michael Moore and Chris Byers.
But the convictions were only the beginning of the 15-year saga that would result in the release of Echols, Baldwin, and Misskelley in 2011.
There was a potentially forced confession. Allegations of misconduct by the jury. The fact that the youths were convicted without any physical evidence other than some fibers that cannot be ruled out as belonging to others who link suspects to the crime scene. That a knife found by divers in a lake behind Jason Baldwin's house could not be definitively linked to them. Defense teams began digging more holes, starting with objections to how the evidence was gathered, how long it took for police to bring the county coroner to the scene, handling blood samples, and what appeared to be a record of poor quality. The bite marks on the victims did not match the dental impressions of Echols, Baldwin or Misskelley that were sent after their convictions.
Meanwhile, the Alabama Supreme Court rejected Misskelley's motion for a new trial, deciding that her confession was validly obtained.
But the case had already become a literal celibate cause, with artists and actors like Eddie Vedder, Johnny Depp, Peter Jackson (who produced the 2012 documentary West of Memphis) Y Natalie Maines investing in ongoing defense work for the trio, which had become known as West Memphis Three. They became pop culture icons, especially Echols, who was on death row and had the most to say about why he felt he and his friends had been scapegoated. He also released a memoir from prison, 2005 Almost at home: My Life Story vol. 1.
Tribute albums (such as 2000s) were recorded Free West Memphis 3 with the likes of Vedder, Joe Strummer, Guns n roses battery Duff mckagan Y Garden sound bass guitarist Shepherd ben) and to raise funds.
In 2007, defense teams presented new forensic evidence, and when DNA evidence was unable to locate convicted youths on the scene, prosecutors were open to negotiating.
On August 19, 2011, Echols, Baldwin and Misskelley submitted statements by Alford, a declaration of innocence by acknowledging that there is evidence to convict them in a court of law, and after spending more than 18 years in prison, they were sentenced to time served. plus 10 years suspended.
They were free in time for the premiere of the New York Film Festival of Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory.
Echols has been married since 1999 to Lori Davis, a landscape architect first wrote to him on death row after seeing lost paradise and immediately concluded that he was innocent.
They lived in Massachusetts for a time, in Salem, the land of the notorious seventeenth-century witch trials, before ending in New York.
Misskelley returned to her West Memphis home, apparently to return to a private life. Baldwin earned his GED and took some college courses in prison; Upon his release, a trip to Seattle (his first time on an airplane) became a long-term stay, where he earned his associate degree. In 2017, he moved to Texas, where he co-founded Proclaim Justice, a nonprofit organization dedicated to overturning unfair convictions, in Austin.
In his 2013 book Life after deathHe described the mistreatment he suffered in prison and the tireless support and resources that the three received from the Hollywood community.
"Johnny Depp), Henry Rollins, Margaret Cho, many people formed a chain and if a single link in that chain was gone, they would have killed me, "he told E! News at the time." You know, for example, the DNA tests that eventually led us to get off, we couldn't even afford to do that. Henry Rollins toured just to raise money to do the first round of DNA testing … If the media doesn't care, if the world doesn't care, if people don't watch it, they will still kill you and do it I crawl under the rug, no matter how much evidence there is. "
"The documentary saved my life, Damien's life and Jessie's life," said Baldwin in The Texas National Podcast Podcast in 2017. "The state of Arkansas hoped to do the same as in many other cases with poor people, with people who have no power to defend themselves. They wanted to overwhelm us, condemn us, condemn us and sweep us. The carpet. And no one would be wiser."
But while that part of the story — regarding what Damien, Jason, and Jessie insist didn't happen on a horrible May day in 1993 — had an end in Hollywood, the families of Michael, Steve, and Chris are gone. without the small consolation that closure can provide.
Three Cub Scouts who liked swimming and karate, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-style. Chris, whose parents placed a small Christmas tree on his grave. Stevie, who already had a girlfriend, 9-year-old Michael's sister Dawn. A reading forest dedicated to them at Weaver Elementary School remains, nearly three decades later.
And so Bob Ruff began to go over the case with a fine-toothed comb, hoping to find something that was lost the first time, and during the years when the relentless focus was trained on hasty convictions and the fight to get Damien, Jason and Jessie broke free.
Talking to those family members "makes it all very real," Ruff told E! News. "When I sat across from Stevie Branch's mother and then saw the real excitement in her and the real pain …" Basically, the interviewees weren't the only ones who cried.
And despite how good this story is, there was still more to discover, which, without being shy, Ruff cannot wait for people to develop. The forgotten west of Memphis three, after which Truth and justice They will examine everything they have learned and continue the work.
"Our research through the television series moves the ball across the field in research beyond what has ever gone before," Ruff says, "and puts us in a position where, I think, we can finally solve this case. now,quot;.
Viewers will see something "completely different,quot; about the focus of the investigation into who killed Steve, Michael and Chris, and learn new details and listen to witnesses they have never heard of before.
And "when our series ends," says Ruff, "the conversation about the West Memphis Three case will be completely different in the future."
The forgotten west of Memphis three, a two-night event on Oxygen, opens on Saturday, March 28 at 8 / 7c and Sunday, March 29 at 8 / 7c.
(E! And Oxygen are members of the NBCUniversal family.)
