Inside the unknown story of The Forgotten West Memphis Three

The police didn't just look at those three. Initially, there were other suspects, including two other local teens who were questioned, one of whom was driving an ice cream truck and was familiar with the city's children.

But recalling how the Tate-LaBianca murders committed by members of the "Manson Family,quot; in August 1969 immediately led to rumors about satanic cults and human sacrifice due to surprisingly creepy crime scenes, so in this case the police and, Subsequently, the police media: begin to propagate the theory that Steve, Michael and Chris were victims of some horrible ritual.

Then came stories of Echols' interest in the occult, that perhaps he was some kind of devil worshiper. He had a book with a staff, after all. (He also had a pregnant girlfriend, Domini Teer, who gave birth to her son while in jail.) When he was first interrogated on May 7, he denied having anything to do with the murders and had a polygraph test. Police would speak to him several times over the next month, more than any other suspect.

"Satanic panic," one of the defense attorneys at the trial would call it, describing the paranoid reaction to what amounted to something different from the norm of the village church.

Misskelley came in for questioning and the police spoke to him for 12 hours without his parents being in the room, despite being a minor and having, as later reported, an IQ of 72, which would lead to questions. about his ability to fully process was happening.