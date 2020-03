Many health workers in Indonesia who are facing an increasing number of coronavirus cases say they are risking their lives because their protective equipment is inadequate.

At least eight doctors and a nurse have died after contracting the disease.

Jessica Washington of Al Jazeera reports from Jakarta.