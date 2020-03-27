Indianapolis 500 postponed until August due to coronavirus crisis

The famous race moved from the end of May for the first time since 1945.







The Indianapolis 500, one of the world's largest single-day sporting events, has been postponed until August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The crown jewel of American open-wheel racing, traditionally held every Memorial Day weekend in the United States at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), was originally scheduled for May 24.

It will be the first time that the race, with an estimated crowd of over 350,000, will not run the last weekend of May since 1945.

"The reality is that today we could have been able to run as scheduled in May. We hope that life will return to normal, or almost normal, by then," said Mark Miles, executive director of the company that runs IndyCar and the IMS. A conference call.

"After protecting public health, our priority is absolutely to run the 104th Indianapolis 500 race in 2020. By rescheduling in late August, we hope to be out of the window impacted by the COVID-19 virus."

Fernando Alonso will compete this year, with McLaren featuring the two-time F1 world champion alongside partner IndyCar Pato O & # 39; Ward and Oliver Askew.

Simon Pagenaud won the Indy500 last year

The decision to postpone what is widely known as the "greatest show in racing,quot; was highly anticipated and comes after IndyCar had canceled the first four rounds in its 2020 season as the coronavirus outbreak continued to spread.

Roger Penske, who took over IndyCar and IMS in November, called May his favorite time of year, and said he was disappointed to add the Indy 500 to the list of top coronavirus-affected sporting events.

"The health and safety of the participants and spectators at our event is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we face," Penske said.

"We will continue to focus on ways in which we can improve the customer experience in the coming months, and I am confident that we will welcome fans with a transformed facility and world show when we run the world's biggest race."

The season opener was originally slated for March 15 in St. Petersburg, Florida, where IndyCar had planned to run the race in front of empty stands, but canceled it two days before it was due to take place.

IndyCar did not say when the season will start, but its website shows the next race on May 30 in Detroit.

Fans can watch every IndyCar 2020 race live Sky Sports F1.