Idris Elba claims she could be immune to COVID-19 after her diagnosis

In the middle of the month, actor Idris Elba confirmed that he had contracted the coronavirus. It was on March 17 when Elba revealed that she had the disease that is spreading on the international scene.

On his Twitter account, Idris has addressed multiple claims in addition to sharing what it was like to deal with COVID-19. The actor's fans will remember last week when Idris referred to conspiracy theories spread across all social media claiming that celebrities had been paid to say they had COVID-19.

In recent news, Elba spoke about the possibility of immunity, which is a common side effect of those who have recovered from a viral contraction. BET picked up a post from the star in which he said that he and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, were fine.

His doctors, for example, claimed that he and Sabrina would be immune to COVID-19 for a certain period of time due to the antibodies that flow through her body. TMZ reported earlier this month that the actor was also eager to return to the UK, his home.

Elba had stayed in New Mexico, where he was quarantined in the middle of filming his new Netflix movie, The more they fall. As noted above, Elba has addressed conspiracy theories about the virus before, including one about black people who can't get it.

Hoping everyone is dealing with this (email protected) @ !! Currently still in quarantine. Sab and I still feel good so far with no changes. The Dr. told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a period of time, as our antibodies combat this. "At some point we would like to go home to London. Bsafe pic.twitter.com/M9wppoSa7i – Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 25, 2020

According to the actor, he believes that the shame for the evidence was absurd and "counterproductive." Elba added that the idea that a person like him would lie about getting the coronavirus for money is "bullsh * t,quot; and "such stupidity."

Furthermore, the actor shared that it would be completely irrational and illogical to suggest that he and his wife would lie about contracting the coronavirus. There is simply no point or purpose for them to lie about.

Ad

Followers of the media know that there are currently 82,393 cases in the United States and 1,198 deaths, according to John Hopkins University and reported by CNN and other media.



Post views:

0 0