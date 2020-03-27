Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay mourn the loss of law and order: Member of the Coronavirus SVU

On Thursday, one of Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T's coworkers at Law and order: SVU passed away due to complications from COVID-19, page six has learned. Warren Leight explained that the 45-year-old client of the long-running crime drama, in addition to the secretary lady, died after battling the coronavirus.

Leight turned to her social media recently to reveal the sad news, claiming she had "very sad news today."

Very sad news today. One of our clients and a handsome man, Josh Wallwork, died of complications from Covd-19. The cast and crew send love and prayers to their family and friends. We are heartbroken pic.twitter.com/T2yVxtKd3e – Warren (Flatten the Curve) Leight (@warrenleightTV) March 26, 2020

Mariska Hargitay also commented on the death of her co-worker. You can see what he had to say in the tweet below:

We are heartbroken. I don't think I've ever seen him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness wherever he went. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corridor will never be the same.

We will miss you Josh. #Forever in our hearts https://t.co/ihoY9kxhCe – Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) March 26, 2020

Ice-T, who first made a name for himself in the entertainment industry as a rapper, revealed that he worked with the client almost every day. The rapper-turned-actor urged audiences to take the coronavirus more seriously.

As most know, this will not be the first time that the coronavirus has killed someone who worked closely with celebrities in the entertainment industry. On March 20, Todd Malm revealed that NBC bosses announced the death of one of his employees.

Page Six was the first to report the statement by Andy Lack, the president of NBC, who said a long-time tech on the network passed away after hiring COVID-19. After he tested positive for the coronavirus, he died while in intensive care.

The NBC chief said his name was Larry Edgeworth and that he worked with the network for many years. At that time, he struggled with a pre-existing condition that made him susceptible to additional complications. As most know, the elderly and people with past health problems have the highest risk of death.

Lack praised the former audio technician and wrote that he was easily one of the most beloved people working with NBC. Many people who worked with him said he was a "gentle giant,quot;. He was the type of man, Lack explained, who would give you the shirt off his back if that meant helping.

As previously reported, NBC closed production on many of its most popular series when the state and federal government first revealed that the situation was worsening.



