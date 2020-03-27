Hrithik Roshan's dog Zane has a special message for all humans

The coronavirus outbreak has stopped the entire world. Everyone has been asked to stay home to stay safe and avoid the rapidly spreading infection. In such a situation, celebrities are doing their part to spread awareness. Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who adores his pet Zen, took him to his Instagram to share a photo with him to spread the virus in his own way.

In the photo, the Kaabil actor can be seen in his private gym in a long-sleeved shirt with a cap, lying on the mat. And his dog Zane is close to the camera. The actor captioned the post, "Zane wants to tell you to stay home like his dad … # stayhome and #loveyourdog #resilience #followtherules #coexist #coronavirus."

Hrithik spends his days in quarantine with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their children Hrehaan and Hridaan. We love this happy space that the actor has made for himself.